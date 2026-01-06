Farewell to Beloved American-bred Hanoverian Stallion Donarweiss GGF

(Elk Grove, CA) October 15, 2025 – With heavy hearts, the Vaughn family has said goodbye to their extraordinary 24-year-old Hanoverian stallion Donarweiss GGF (De Niro-Hohenstein-Archipel), bred in America by Greengate Farms.

More than a decorated athlete and proven sire, Donarweiss — aﬀectionately known as “DW” — was a cherished member of the Vaughn family. His legacy lives on not only through his achievements and oﬀspring but forever in the hearts of everyone who loved him.

“DW was the first horse Geñay showed internationally, and tragically, she received the news of his passing while preparing to compete in the 2025 FEI World Cup™ Final in Basel, Switzerland, with her current Grand Prix partner, Gino,” shared Michele Vaughn of Starr Vaughn Equestrian.

Even in heartbreak, Geñay Vaughn drew on the strength and resilience that DW helped instill in her. Competing under the immense pressure of the World Cup Final on April 4-5, she and Gino delivered a powerful Grand Prix Freestyle performance, earning a 73.765 — the latest milestone in a journey that began with DW.

“Donarweiss wasn’t just my teammate — he was my heart horse, my best friend, and my greatest teacher,” Geñay remarked. “The bond we shared is something I’ll carry with me forever. Every milestone we reached, every moment we shared; those memories are etched into who I am. I owe so much of my journey to him. What brings me the most comfort now is seeing his beautiful character live on in his oﬀspring. I feel so lucky, so proud, to be part of the legacy he left behind.”

A Champion’s Legacy, A Family’s Treasure

Donarweiss GGF’s story began as a standout young horse, earning 2004 USDF Horse of the Year for Three-Year-Old Colts & Geldings and topping his 30-day Stallion Performance Test. He made his Grand Prix debut in 2011 under Christopher Hickey, before being welcomed into the Vaughn family in November of that year — the beginning of a partnership that fostered Geñay’s drive to pursue representing USA.

DW and Geñay made their mark at every level, from their 2012 NAYRC team silver medal to becoming USDF All-Breeds and Region 7 Intermediaire Champions, to CDS and USDF JR/YR Grand Prix titles. In 2015, they were chosen to represent the U.S. on the European Tour, where they were the highest-scoring U25 Americans. Across California and Florida, DW continued to shine in U25 and Open Grand Prix arenas, showing every year until his well-deserved retirement in 2019.

More Than a Stallion: A Gift to the Breed

As a sire, Donarweiss passed on the very best of himself — his intelligence, elegance, work ethic, and the soulful personality that made him so beloved. Approved by multiple registries, including the American Hanoverian Society, German PRPS, ISR/Oldenburg NA, CWB, and AWS, his oﬀspring have made their own marks in dressage, eventing, hunters, jumpers, and breed shows nationwide.

“DW was everything you could want in a stallion — not just for performance, but for heart,” said Michele Vaughn. “He loved his people, and he loved his life. He gave us his all, every single day.”

A Retirement Full of Love

“We chose to retire DW while he was still at his best,” Michele continued. “He was the soundest horse I’ve ever known — he never took a lame step. But we wanted him to enjoy his retirement in perfect health, surrounded by love and doing what he enjoyed most — being groomed, going on the walker, getting turnout, and of course, breeding. He deserved every moment of that peaceful, happy life.”

Thanks to frozen semen, the opportunity to breed to Donarweiss remains — ensuring his legacy continues through future generations of talented, kind, and athletic sport horses.

“DW was so much more than a horse to me,” Geñay shared. “He was sweet, expressive, and always gave his all. We experienced so many ‘firsts’ together, and he was by my side through every step of my development. I am who I am because of him. I miss him more than words can say — but I will never forget him.”

Continuing the Journey

Geñay and Gino now look ahead to their next chapter at the inaugural US Equestrian Open of Dressage at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, November 13-16.

Having qualified through consistent wins on the West Coast, they now carry DW’s spirit with them into a future he helped make possible.

Designed to elevate dressage in the U.S., the Open will be broadcast on ESPN and oﬀer unprecedented prize money — a fitting stage for the next generation of excellence DW helped inspire.

At Starr Vaughn Equestrian, one of California’s premier boarding and event facilities, Donarweiss’s influence is everywhere — in the foals he sired, in the riders he inspired, and in every corner of the farm where he was so deeply loved. His impact on the sport, and on those lucky enough to know him, is profound and enduring.

Rest in peace, Donarweiss GGF. You were our champion, our teacher, our partner, and our joy.

You will always be with us.

Visit www.svequestrian.com for more information.