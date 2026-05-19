FARNAM CELEBRATES 80 YEARS OF HORSE CARE WITH NEW INNOVATIONS AND THE FARNAM CARE GRANT SWEEPSTAKES

Trusted by generations of horse owners, Farnam marks its milestone anniversary with the launch of the Farnam Care Grant Sweepstakes and continued innovation in equine care.

PHOENIX, AZ—Farnam, a trusted leader in horse care for 80 years and part of the Central Garden & Pet portfolio, is celebrating its anniversary by continuing its commitment to horse owners through trusted horse care solutions, continued innovation, and the launch of the Farnam Care Grant Sweepstakes.

Since 1946, Farnam has helped support horses from head to hoof with trusted products across fly control, supplements, grooming, leather care, dewormers and rodenticides. Passed down through generations of horse owners, Farnam products have become staples in barns across the country by helping make everyday horse care easier, more effective, and more reliable.

Following a 2025 brand refresh designed to better connect with today’s horse owners while honoring the trust built over generations, Farnam continues to invest in modern, science-backed innovation across its equine portfolio.

As part of its continued focus on innovation, Farnam recently introduced Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control, one of the brand’s most significant fly control innovations in recent years. Featuring two active ingredients never before used in equine fly sprays along with a new mode of action, Endure® Gold delivers advanced fly protection designed to help horse owners more effectively manage flies and mosquitoes during peak fly season.

To mark its 80th anniversary, Farnam is also giving back to the horse community through the Farnam Care Grant Sweepstakes, running May 1through July 31, 2026. The sweepstakes was designed to help owners offset everyday horse expenses through grants and product bundles. A total of sixteen winners will be selected at random following the close of the sweepstakes period.

The sweepstakes includes:

· One (1) Grand Prize Winner: $5,000 Horse Care Grant Reimbursement

· Five (5) First Prize Winners: $1,000 Horse Care Grant Reimbursements

· Ten (10) Second Prize Winners: Farnam Product Care Bundles valued at approximately $150 each

Grant winners may submit eligible 2026 receipts for horse-related expenses, including veterinary care, farrier services, feed, hay, boarding, tack, training, and other approved horse care costs.

Winners will be selected on or about August 7, 2026, and notified by September 4, 2026.

“For 80 years, Farnam has been part of the everyday routines of horse owners across generations,” said Kevin Tompkins, Vice President & General Manager, Equine at Central Garden & Pet. “This anniversary is not only about celebrating our legacy but also recognizing the people who have trusted our products year after year, decade after decade. As the equine industry evolves, so do the needs of horse owners, and our responsibility is to continue innovating while staying true to the trust and reliability Farnam has built over the last 80 years. Whether it’s introducing breakthrough products like Endure® Gold or launching programs like the Farnam Care Grant Sweepstakes, our focus remains on supporting horse owners and helping make horse care better for every ride.”

For official sweepstakes rules and entry details, visit Farnam.com/farnam-horse-care-grant-sweepstakes. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents age 18 or older. Sweepstakes ends July 31, 2026.

About Farnam

Farnam has been a leading supplier of quality horse care products for 80 years and is on a mission to continually strengthen the bond between horse owners and their horses with proven, effective, trusted, and innovative horse care solutions. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the horse care industry, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of premium products from head to hoof. Farnam® products can be found at Tractor Supply Co., Amazon, Independent Feed and Tack Dealers, Farm Chain retailers, Chewy and other eCommerce retailers globally. Farnam is owned by Central Garden & Pet Company. For more information, please visit www.farnam.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading consumer goods company in the pet and garden industries. Guided by the belief that home is central to life, the company’s purpose is to proudly nurture happy and healthy homes. For over 45 years, its innovative and trusted solutions have helped lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a diversified portfolio of market-leading brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Best Bully Sticks®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Kaytee®, Nylabone®, Pennington®, Sevin® and Zoёcon®. With fiscal 2025 net sales of $3.1 billion, the company has strong manufacturing and logistics capabilities supported by a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture that incorporates sustainability. Central is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and employs more than 6,000 people, primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Sarah Jarvis, Marketing Director, Equine at Central Garden & Pet

sjarvis@central.com

(480) 980-8058