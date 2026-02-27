Farrier Direct: A program to help keep horses with their humans.

The United Horse Coalition (UHC), a program of the American Horse Council (AHC), alongside the American Farriers Association (AFA) and American Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are excited to announce a new safety net program called Farrier Direct. This safety net program is designed to help keep horses in their homes when their owners encounter hardship. Farrier care is among the top unaffordable services during personal crises, such as job loss, divorce, illness, or natural disaster. When owners cannot afford farrier care, equine welfare is compromised. Horses often end up in pain, lame, even surrendered, or abandoned.

This program is designed to help farriers support owners experiencing temporary hardships and keep horses healthy in their homes. Farriers who are AFA members determine client eligibility on life circumstances. Farriers can complete an interest form here to become enrolled in the program. Once enrolled, they can be reimbursed for up to $300 per horse.

“This program was created out of a need for resources to keep horses with their owners. Regular farrier care is essential, and everyone needs help sometime,” says Kelsey Buckley, Farrier Direct Program Manager, “Offering a new avenue to support owners in need helps keep horses healthy and helps prevent them from being surrendered.”

Marth Jones, Executive Director of the American Farrier’s Association adds, “As Kelsey mentioned, everyone needs help sometimes, and we are truly grateful to the UHC and ASPCA for allowing AFA members the opportunity to help their clients in need. Farriers see their clients more frequently, typically, than the veterinarian and they’re in the perfect spot to be able to help in crisis. It is our hope that Farrier Direct will be as impactful and meaningful to owners as the long-standing Vet Direct program.”

To find out more about Farrier Direct and enrollment, visit https://americanfarriers.org/page/farrier-direct-safety-net or email Kelsey Buckley at ewdc@horsecouncil.org .

In need of other safety net assistance programs?

UHC offers a variety of safety net programs to assist owners facing crisis. The UHC’s Equine Resource Database is a free, publicly accessible tool designed to connect horse owners with services such as hay banks, veterinary assistance, euthanasia and aftercare resources, and now, temporary emergency equine housing for domestic violence survivors.

Visit the database to learn more https://unitedhorsecoalition.org/equine-resource-database/.

About the American Farrier’s Association

With members across the United States and in several countries, the AFA exists to further the professional development of farriers, to provide leadership and resources for the benefit of the farrier industry, and to improve the welfare of the horse through continuing farrier education.

About the United Horse Coalition

The United Horse Coalition is a broad alliance of equine organizations that have joined together under the American Horse Council to educate the horse industry about the issues facing horses At-Risk, or in transition. We seek to provide information for existing and prospective owners, breeders, sellers, and horse organizations regarding the long-term responsibilities of owning and caring for horses, as well as focusing on the opportunities available for these horses.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

Media Contact:

Contact: Kelsey Buckley

United Horse Coalition

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: ewdc@horsecouncil.org