Fergus, your new book is out!

AVAILABLE NOW

“Young and old alike, we can all learn from Fergus and Jim.” —TIK MAYNARD Author and Two-Time Winner of Road to the Horse

FERGUS AND THE MAN NAMED JIM

JEAN ABERNETHY

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of Fergus and the Man Named Jim by Jean Abernethy.

“Everyone loves Fergus!” say reviewers, and now the opinionated equine character and bona fide social media star is back in an all-new comic adventure. Join the world’s favorite cartoon horse as he finds out how humans can help make his body and mind feel better—if he lets them.

In his fifth book, Fergus is finding show ring success, clearing jumps and winning prizes. But the stress of travel and performing his best begins to take a toll, and for the first time in his friend-and-grass-filled life, Fergus doesn’t feel so good. His muscles are tight and painful, and he is always worried about silly things that used to make him laugh. When Fergus meets a gentle mustached man named Jim, he discovers a different way to spend time with humans—with their hands offering a great big release of tension from his sore spots and his busy mind. Featuring the talented Jean Abernethy’s hysterical illustrations and scenes replete with supporting characters as amusing as their endearingly awkward hero, Fergus and the Man Named Jim entertains while reminding us all to make the horse’s well-being our priority. Recommended for ages 5 to 95.

JEAN ABERNETHY grew up on a small family farm, where as a child, she learned to explore her world on horseback. She pursued a college education in equine studies, then earned her art degree at Ocad University in Toronto. Her comical horse cartoons have graced equine print publications for over 30 years, while her passion for horses has led her through work with saddle making, and employment as a barn hand, carriage driver, and trail guide. Most notably, her star character, Fergus, has brought laughter to hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram fans around the world. Abernethy has written and illustrated six books: The Essential Fergus the Horse; It’s Been 20 Years, Fergus; Fergus: A Horse to Be Reckoned With; Fergus and the Greener Grass; Fergus and the Night Before Christmas; and now Fergus and the Man Named Jim (fergusthehorse.com).

“The easiest horse to read that you’ll ever meet! Let’s keep him jumping until the cows come home.” —JIM MASTERSON Founder of the Masterson Method® and Author of Beyond Horse Massage

40 pp • 9 x 9 • color illustrations throughout • 978 1 64601 317 3 • $18.95

For more information, contact brianmclendon@stablebookgroup.com.

www.trafalgarbooks.com

Media Contact:

Olson Neleigh

nolson@trafalgarbooks.com