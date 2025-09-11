Final Entry List Now Complete for 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that the Final Entry list for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, is now complete and available for viewing online. The list of horses entered, as well as those registered that have scratched, can be found at the RRP website at TheRRP.org/entries.

Additionally, the catalog for the 2025 Makeover Marketplace, presented by Churchill Downs, Inc. (CDI) is available for digital viewing. The Thoroughbred Makeover offers a unique opportunity for horse shoppers and adopters to meet over 70 horses listed for sale or adoption at one single location; shoppers can watch horses perform in competition and take trial rides in a designated arena with veterinarians on call from Hagyard Equine Medical Institute ready to perform pre-purchase exams. Print catalogs will be available to in-person shoppers at the Thoroughbred Makeover at the RRP info desk, and the digital catalog is available now online at TheRRP.org/marketplace.

The 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover takes place October 8-11 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The banner event of the RRP, the Thoroughbred Makeover showcases the versatility and trainability of the recently-retired racehorse, offering a structured approach to the first years beyond racing. The competition is also meant to inspire more equestrians to partner with Thoroughbreds as a competitive or recreational partners far beyond the event itself. The Thoroughbred Makeover includes competition in ten riding sports, culminating in Championships on Saturday, October 11, as well as a seminar series, social and networking opportunities for those with an interest in Thoroughbred aftercare, a vendor fair, and opportunities to collaborate with the racing industry. More information about the event can be found at the Retired Racehorse Project’s website, theRRP.org.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Contact: Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org