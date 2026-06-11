Final Riders Decided for the 2026 The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge

Weatherford, Texas—The field is officially set for the 2026 The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge following the final qualifying event held at the NRCHA Kimes Ranch Derby in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After two weeks of competition, five riders secured the final qualifying spots for one of the most exciting events in reined cow horse competition. Leading the group was Sarah Dawson, who topped the qualifier and added another impressive accomplishment to her time in Scottsdale after also claiming the Open Bridle Championship and the prestigious Doug Williamson Memorial Award.

Joining Dawson as qualifiers from the NRCHA Derby are Jordan Williams, Kyle Trahern, Shane Steffen, and Shadd Parkinson.

The final five riders will join the ten previously qualified competitors who earned their invitations throughout the season at the National Stock Horse Association Pre-Futurity and the NRCHA CINCH Stallion Stakes:

Todd Crawford

Chris Dawson

Nicholas Dowers

Shawn Hays

Kelby Phillips

Boyd Rice

Tucker Robinson

Erin Taormino

Jake Telford

Justin Wright

For Dawson, earning another trip to Las Vegas is something she never takes for granted.

“I’ve been to The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge every year,” Dawson said. “It’s something you don’t take for granted because it’s so hard to make it. So it’s fun to be a part of this great group of horses and riders. And it doesn’t get any easier, that’s for sure.”

With the final qualifier complete, the roster is now set and the countdown begins for the 2026 The Run For A Million. Fifteen of the sport’s top professionals will make their way to Las Vegas, where they will once again battle for a place in cow horse history. To learn more, visit therunforamillion.com/cow-horse-challenge/

Media Contact:

Callie McCarthy-Boevers

callie@nrcha.com