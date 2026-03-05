Finalists for the 2026 Equine Industry Vision Award Announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Charlottesville, VA – March 5, 2026

Zoetis to present 2026 winner at AHP Equine Media Conference May 15 in Lexington, Kentucky

Since 2002, the Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 19 individuals and five organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievements or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry.

Of the following four finalists, one will become next recipient of the Equine Industry Vision Award. The award recognizes ingenuity and service to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others. The 2026 finalists include:

Michael Blowen, founder of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement, a nonprofit sanctuary in Kentucky providing lifetime care to retired Thoroughbred racehorses while educating the public about aftercare.





Lynn Coakley, CEO and Founder of the EQUUS Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting America's horses and strengthening the bond between horses and people through advocacy and grantmaking.





Roxane Durant, co-founder and Executive Director of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA), a nonprofit organization that provides competitive and educational equestrian opportunities for students in grades 4–12 and introductory collegiate riders.





Glenn Hebert, founder of the Horse Radio Network and host of Horses in the Morning, the leading podcast network dedicated to equestrian news, education, and entertainment.

The 2026 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner will be announced at the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, May 15, at the breakfast sponsored by Zoetis.

“Each year, the Equine Industry Vision Award reminds us that true progress in our industry begins with bold ideas and the courage to act on them,” said Brook USA CEO Emily Marquez-Dulin, who serves on the AHP Board of Directors and is Chair of the 2026 EIVA Committee. “The 2026 finalists represent extraordinary leadership, innovation, and heart; individuals who have not only advanced equine welfare, education, and media, but have inspired countless others to do the same. AHP is honored to celebrate their vision and to continue this meaningful partnership with Zoetis in recognizing those who shape the future of the equine industry.”

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001. To learn more about the past winners and the Equine Industry Vision Award, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/.

