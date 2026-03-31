Find the United States Pony Clubs at Equestrian Events This Spring and Summer

March 31, 2026 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is headed for a busy spring and summer attending events. We hope you will visit us and enjoy special Pony Club-related activities at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, Equine Affaire Ohio, and at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) National Finals. In addition, we encourage members and alumni to wear their Pony Club pins at these events to show their Pony Club affiliation.

“This is an exciting season for Pony Club as we connect with the broader equestrian community at events across the country,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “These events are a wonderful opportunity to welcome new horse lovers, engage in person with members and alumni, and share the many ways Pony Club supports education, horsemanship, and lifelong involvement with horses.”

Please find us at the following equestrian events:

Equine Affaire Ohio, April 9-12, 2026, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio: Visit the United States Pony Clubs at booth #1208 in the Bricker Building at Equine Affaire Ohio, and talk with National Office staff and local Pony Club leadership. Learn about all that USPC offers for members, as well as options for online education through Allpony.com, USPC’s digital platform featuring educational courses, games, and quizzes for anyone to learn all about horses.

IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage National Finals, April 23-26, 2026, at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Mo. and the IEA Western National Finals, June 21-23, 2026, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas: USPC is a proud sponsor of the Virtual Written Knowledge Test at the Hunt Seat, Dressage, and Western IEA National Finals and offers awards to winners of this knowledge-based competition at both locations.

Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, April 23-26, 2026, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.: USPC is excited to sponsor the Kentucky Kids Club, and will be offering hands-on activities designed to inspire and connect the next generation of riders and horse lovers. Join us in the Annex Warm-Up Arena (located near the Covered Arena) for a fun lineup of activities, including horse-related education, games, and crafts. Bring the whole family to get some energy out in fun arena activities (weather permitting), such as derby races and a version of Mounted Games on foot. You can also expect appearances from competitors who got their start through Pony Club! Come play and learn with us; find out more about Pony Club and Allpony.com; and shop for official USPC merchandise at Shop Pony Club.

USPC members are encouraged to come to the Shop Pony Club booth in Kentucky Kids Club to find out about special events and contests, including a Sunday morning course walk of the 4* show-jumping course and a drawing for an exclusive meet-and-greet barn tour, for participating USPC members only.

In addition, Pony Club members will be presenting the Upper-Level Showcase, which will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 23-25, in the Walnut Arena. All attendees are welcome to come watch top-level USPC members showcasing a variety of riding disciplines.

The Pony Club program includes certifications to benchmark the knowledge and growth of each Pony Club member at their own pace. The highly celebrated Upper-Level Member Showcase allows some of our most advanced equestrians to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

For those who are unable to meet Pony Club at the equestrian events listed above, you can always find out more about Pony Club at www.ponyclub.org or call our office at 859-254-7669.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. In addition, USPC proudly offers Allpony.com, an online platform dedicated to providing engaging and educational resources for young learners and horse enthusiasts and equestrians of all ages. The platform offers a variety of games, quizzes, and learning modules that will teach users all about horses. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Conrad

promote@ponyclub.org