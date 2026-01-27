Find Your Confidence in Horsemanship This Year of the Horse with an Arizona Ranch Stay & Luke Reinbold Clinic

Stanfordville, NY – January 27, 2026—Active Riding Trips has the trip of a lifetime saddled up and waiting this Year of the Horse: A stay at an iconic Arizona dude ranch while honing horsemanship with bitless ranch horseman and Equine Affaire featured clinician, Luke Reinbold.

Designed as a souvenir that can last a lifetime, these Active Riding Trips are at the Kay El Bar Ranch. The Kay El Bar is on the National Register of Historic Places and limits guests to 25 at a time to its 100-acre ranch abutting the Sonoran Desert in Wickenburg outside of Phoenix.

Inspired by life lessons learned while his father-in-law battled Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Luke’s mission is to “encourage people in their life as they ride nice horses and enjoy the freedoms provided by that lifestyle. The goal is to keep the main things a priority – God, family, life together, training horses, raising cattle, and helping people.”

Active Riding Trips offers Confidence Through Horsemanship and/or Ranch Camp clinics at this authentic award-winning ranch along with incredible meals, a roaring fireplace and fire pit, hot tub, and ample time to unwind after quality time in the saddle on seasoned ranch horses.

Clinics limited to 12 riders maximum. Accepting reservations now for:

Confidence Through Horsemanship, December 6-9, 2026: This popular clinic starts with a meet-and-greet then moves into groundwork, with a focus on body control under saddle, riding with softness, and rating speed. Learn tactics and principles plus the reasoning behind them. Perfect for those seeking to address anxiety issues and to understand how tension transfers to their horse.

Ranch Camp, December 9-14, 2026: Gain techniques and tools that will give you the confidence to try new things and be a more effective communication with your horse. Plus you will be hard-pressed to have more fun anywhere else. Feel how ranch life gets a horse quiet, composed and ready to work. Plus great trail riding.

Or ride in both clinics, December 6-14, 2026. Choose from three-, five-, or eight-night stays; two, four, or six days of clinics (5-6 hours/daily); daily trail rides; horse, tack, all meals.

Learn more and sign up for updates at activeridingtrips.com.

