Weatherford, Texas—The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Foundation invites longtime cow horse fans, newcomers to the sport, and Western enthusiasts to attend the first-ever Big Guns in Cowtown event on October 21, 2026, during the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity® presented by Metallic Cat. This can’t-miss evening at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards benefits the NRCHA Foundation and many other charities.

Big Guns in Cowtown will see NRCHA professionals paired with Western athletes and personalities for one exciting run down the fence to take all the glory.

“We’re thrilled with the list of impressive rodeo athletes we’ve confirmed so far, such as Shad Mayfield, Wesley Thorp, Fallon Taylor, and Jackie Crawford, just to name a few,” shared NRCHA Foundation Chairperson Chelsea Edsall. “Each team will vie for prize money that’s awarded to the charity of each competitor’s choice, along with $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second, and $5,000 for third—plus belt buckles and other prizes.Between the expertise of our NRCHA professionals, their exceptional bridle horses, and the superstar rodeo athletes, it’s sure to be an exciting night.”

This also marks the first time the NRCHA will host an event at the historic Cowtown Coliseum, known for its weekly rodeo series and other special events.

“The venue offers a fun new dynamic for the NRCHA, as well as the opportunity to amplify our sport’s visibility, driving membership, ownership, and overall support of reined cow horse,” Edsall added.

“NRCHA’s Foundation is a vital part of our organization and the entire cow horse family,” said NRCHA Executive Director Emily Konkel. “It works to preserve our heritage, supports our youth members, and fundraises for the crisis fund that helps members facing hardship. This night in the Stockyards will not only be fun for the entire family but also will raise funds to support the NRCHA Foundation as well as other charities chosen by our competitors. It’s truly a special night of giving back.”

To learn more about Big Guns in Cowtown, visit nrcha.com/big-guns or follow NRCHA Foundation on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Visit nrcha.com/foundation to read about the NRCHA Foundation and its mission.

Media Contact:

Callie McCarthy-Boevers

callie@nrcha.com