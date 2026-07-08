Five Inducted into APHA Hall of Fame

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—Five distinguished horsemen and Paint Horses were inducted into the APHA Hall of Fame on June 25, 2026, in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the American Paint Horse Association.
The 2026 APHA Hall of Fame class includes:
- Viggo & Annette Mortensen—Paint breeders, exhibitors and leaders from Denmark
- Travis & Lynn Titlow—Paint breeders, exhibitors and leaders from California & Nevada
- Gallant Zippo—Decorated show horse
- John Simon—Leading sire and champion performer
- Texas Hero—Noted racehorse and sire
The following were also honored as part of the 2026 APHA Hall of Fame & Awards Ceremony:
- APHA Distinguished Service Award Winner Paul Garrett, Ashland, Missouri
- Markel/APHA Professional Horseman of the Year Steve Meadows, Staunton, Virginia
- Don Manuello Ring Steward Award Winner Gale Little, Mebane, North Carolina
- Judge Emeritus Award Recipients Mike Swain, Sedalia, Missouri, & Casey Devitt, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
- High-Point Open Exhibitor Karen Qualls, Chino, California
- Breeders’ Trust Leading Sire One And Only Asset
- President’s Clubs of Distinction Winners Pacific Northwest Paint Horse Club (gold), Palmetto Paint Horse Club (silver) & Paint Horse Club Italia (bronze)
The 2026 APHA Hall of Fame & Awards Ceremony was presented by Tallgrass Farm Foundation, in cooperation with Will Rogers Memorial Center, Woodford Reserve, Kevin & Nancy Smith and Jamie Howard & Territory Whiskey.
Learn more about the Hall of Fame and support the American Paint Horse Foundation missions of enhancing education, preserving equine history and expanding equine-assisted services by visiting apha.com/foundation.
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Media images available upon request. Contact Jessica Hein at jhein@apha.com
About the American Paint Horse Foundation
The American Paint Horse Association, the world’s second-largest international equine breed association and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Since it was founded in 1962, APHA has registered more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses.