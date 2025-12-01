Flash Sale! Power of the Pony Children’s Book 40% Off THIS WEEK ONLY

Get a copy of must-have, positive and fun children’s book that invites youth to the horse industry. Power of the Pony (http://PowerofthePony.com), by equine journalist Heidi Nyland Melocco and her daughter, Savannah, is on sale now for Cyber Week. Use your coupon code to save 40% at http://PowerofthePony.com: PonyPowersLaunch.

Children ages three to nine will find out what it’s like to have a pony at home. Read the fun and touching rhyme that tells about feed and care, grooming, riding practice, and gaining confidence for a horse show. Plus, the story points out how ponies and horses teach important character-building skills like persistence, connection and sharing. Then the younger author adds facts about ponies and discusses horse ownership from her youthful perspective. The book is a keepsake for all in the horse industry and is great to share with anyone who wants to introduce horses and ponies to a new generation of riders. Choose from paperback or hardback editions. Order now to get your copies in time for holiday gift giving.

This photographic book details what it is like to care for and ride a pony. Join in on a young girl’s farm as she shares what she loves most about having a pony to ride. Have fun with a pony as you also learn important traits by feeding, grooming, and riding. Your connection to a pony teaches important life skills such as dedication, sharing, caring, and love. Join in on the adventure with a heartfelt rhyming story, and then reread the pages for notes from the young rider and facts about ponies!

Written by Heidi and Savannah Melocco, the photos in the book feature their horse property and their amazing pony, Romeo. The authors show others what it’s like to have a pony at home and to make sure others know that learning to ride a horse is not out of reach.

The book has been featured on the popular youth YouTube channel, Mr. Peach Reads aloud (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GLAajRopyM). The writing duo has also been featured on Horses in the Morning (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aaep-wrap-pony-power-and-weird-news-for-december-18/id399998714?i=1000680863995).

Genre: CHILDREN’S NONFICTION

Subgenre: Animals / Horses

Age Range (years):3 – 9

Language: English

Pages: 52

Hardcover ISBN: 9798350983470

Paperback ISBN: 9798350984378

About the Authors:

Heidi Nyland Melocco holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Ohio Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a concentration in magazine and photo editing. She is the editor of the Appaloosa Journal. Her stories and photographs are seen regularly in many equine publications, including Horse Illustrated and Young Rider. Melocco is an author of Western Horseman’s Understanding Lameness, Western Horseman’s Legends 6 and 9, and Goodnight’s Guide to Great Trail Riding, and she’s a contributing photographer for the Certified Horsemanship Association’s Instructor Manual, Hitch Up & Go, The Revolution in Horsemanship by Rick Lamb and Robert Miller, DVM; and Breed for Success by Rene Riley and Honi Roberts.

Savannah Melocco loves to write. She takes great care of her pony, Romeo, who she has had since age two. Savannah shows her dogs in 4H and dances on her studio’s competitive team. She has earned top honors for animals and her photography at the Colorado State Fair. She lives on a farm in Mead, Colorado, with her parents and their horses, dogs, and cats.

