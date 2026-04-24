Foals R Us Owned By Lorenzo Lotti Named Title Sponsor Of The NRHA Futurity®

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is proud to welcome NRHA Corporate Partner Foals R Us as the title sponsor of the NRHA Futurity, marking a significant and exciting milestone for one of the sport’s most celebrated events.

While the NRHA Futurity has long been supported by a strong network of partners, it has not featured a dedicated title sponsor. This title partnership with Foals R Us represents a meaningful evolution for the event and a shared investment in its future.

Lorenzo Lotti didn’t grow up with access to big arenas or major events. Raised in Italy, he found his start in small barns, doing whatever was needed just to spend time around horses. What he lacked in resources, he made up for in determination, learning, listening, and working tirelessly to create opportunities for himself. That drive eventually brought Lotti to the United States, where he continued to build his path from the ground up. He took on every role he could, working for top professionals, shoeing horses, and gaining hands-on experience wherever possible. A pivotal moment came through his relationship with respected veterinarian Dr. David Hartman, whose mentorship helped open the door to a life-changing opportunity. It led to the purchase of the Hartman Equine Reproduction Center—laying the foundation for what is now Foals R Us.

Today, Foals R Us is recognized as a leading breeding and reproduction program, known for its commitment to quality, care, and the future of the industry. But for Lotti, success has never been just about business, it’s about the people, the horses, and the journey that brought him here.

“Reining shows and events come and go,” Lotti said, “but the NRHA Futurity is built to last. As the National Reining Horse Association and the NRHA Futurity celebrates 60 years, it’s clear this event isn’t going anywhere. Foals R Us is proud to be part of that momentum and the future it represents.”

The NRHA Futurity has long been a place where careers grow, goals are realized, and lifelong memories are made. With Foals R Us stepping into the title sponsorship role, that tradition continues with a renewed sense of connection and purpose.

“As this year is the 60th anniversary of the NRHA Futurity,” said Christy Landwehr, NRHA Senior Director of Corporate Relations. “What a great year for the event to have a title sponsor. We’re excited about the Foals R Us NRHA Futurity’s future.”

As the NRHA continues to grow, this partnership serves as a reminder that the heart of the sport remains the same rooted in opportunity, community, and shared love of the horse.

For more information about NRHA partnerships and sponsorships, visit nrha.com/sponsor.

Media Contact:

Maddie Weber

mweber@NRHA.com