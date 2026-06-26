For 250 Years, Horses Helped Shape America. Join Us in Protecting Their Future

As America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding, the EQUUS Foundation is inviting Americans to honor one of the nation’s first and most enduring partners – the horse.

The Foundation’s new national campaign celebrates the extraordinary role horses played in building the United States while encouraging the public to make a symbolic gift of $25 or more to help protect America’s horses and strengthen the horse-human bond.

“America’s story cannot be told without the horse,” said Dr. Karin Bump, Chief Operating Officer of the EQUUS Foundation. “For generations, horses carried soldiers into battle, powered our farms, connected our communities, transported people and goods, and helped build our economy. As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, we have an opportunity to recognize what horses have given to America and to honor that legacy by ensuring horses continue to receive the care, respect, and protection they deserve.”

For much of America’s first two centuries, horses provided the transportation and power that moved the nation forward. They helped win independence, settle the frontier, build agriculture and commerce, support military service, and connect communities long before the arrival of automobiles and modern machinery.

Although the role of horses has evolved, today, horses continue to enrich lives through sport, recreation, education, and equine-assisted services, while others rely on equine charities for rehabilitation, adoption, retirement, or lifelong sanctuary when they become vulnerable.

“We’re inviting Americans to celebrate this historic milestone by giving something back to the horses that helped build the nation we celebrate today,” said Lynn Coakley, President of the EQUUS Foundation. “Every donation supports organizations within the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Welfare Network that have completed an independent review and accreditation process demonstrating transparency, accountability, equine well-being, and organizational sustainability. Donors can give with confidence knowing their support is helping protect horses while strengthening the horse-human bond.”

Throughout the campaign, the EQUUS Foundation will share educational stories across social media highlighting the many ways horses helped shape America’s history and continue to enrich our lives today.

As Americans reflect on 250 years of history, the EQUUS Foundation hopes the campaign will encourage people to remember these simple truths:

1. Before engines powered America, horses did.

2. Before highways connected America, horses did.

3. Before machines transformed America, horses did.

4. Today, horses continue to enrich our lives.

5. This anniversary, America has an opportunity to give something back.

Donate today and help protect the horses that shaped our nation.

equusfoundation.org/give

Learn more about the EQUUS Foundation’s work:

• View our brief video here.

• Explore the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Welfare Network here and discover independently reviewed and accredited charities.

• Learn more about the impact of horses – past, present and future – in our education module, THE HORSE: COMMODITY OR PARTNER, here.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

View release and photos here

Media Contact:

Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550