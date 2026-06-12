FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 100X Brazos Slide Welcomes The TRHA Green Reiner Shootout And The TRHA Youth Shootout This July

Pilot Point, TX— June 12, 2026—100X Shows is honored to host the return of the Texas Reining Horse Association Green Reiner Shootout presented by Classic Canyon Ranch and the inaugural TRHA Youth Shootout presented by Spooks Gotta Whiz at the 100X Brazos Slide in Waco, Texas, on Thursday, July 23.

The TRHA Green Reiner Shootout presented by Classic Canyon Ranch debuted in 2024, providing entry level competitors with an opportunity to compete on a larger stage while staying regional. Riders must be a member of TRHA and meet National Reining Horse Association Green 1 or Green 2 eligibility requirements to be eligible to compete. Additionally, horses in this class must have less than $25,000 in earnings as of December 31, 2025.

“The Green Shootout is always a favorite event among TRHA members, and we are excited to collectively bring this event back,” Debbie Conway, TRHA president, said. “TRHA is thankful to 100X Shows for their generous sponsorship of our association, and the support of all levels of reining, providing foundational support to the future of our industry.”

Making its debut in 2026 is the TRHA Youth Shootout presented by Spooks Gotta Whiz. In partnership with the Texas and Tuscany Reining Horse Associations, the winner of the event will be provided a round trip ticket to Rome, Italy, to compete in October 2026 at the Tuscany RHA event with a horse, entry fees, and more provided. To be eligible, riders must be members of the Texas Reining Horse Association and compete in the NRHA Youth 14-18 class on July 23.

“Texas Reining Horse Association and Tuscany Reining Horse Association are proud to work together in cooperation to support the Youth Shootout class and strengthen youth involvement in the sport of reining worldwide,” Andrea Stillo, 100X Shows vice president of global events, said. “Through this partnership, both associations are committed to creating opportunities for young riders, encouraging sportsmanship, and helping develop the next generation of reining competitors on an international level. Thank you to 100X Shows for the amazing opportunity and belief in another great project!”

100X Shows sincerely thanks both Michell Kimball, owner of Spooks Gotta Whiz, and Classic Canyon Ranch for their support of these shootouts. Entry information and the full terms and conditions can be found at 100xshows.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Breeding

Taylor@100XShows.com