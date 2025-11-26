FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Amplify Celebrates Landmark Year

LEXINGTON, KY (November 25, 2025) – Amplify Horse Racing, the national organization connecting youth to the Thoroughbred industry, has closed out its impactful 2025 season of outreach.

In one extraordinary week this November, Amplify connected with more than 2,000 students and educators across Kentucky and beyond—a reflection of the organization’s growing national impact and its mission to make the Thoroughbred industry accessible to youth from all backgrounds.

The week began as Amplify welcomed over 75 students and 4-H leaders from 11 different states participating in the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup to a Thoroughbred Industry Discovery Day at Keeneland. Students heard from industry professionals about racehorse training and equine safety, explored the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, and joined a lunchtime career activity that connected them directly with mentors and employers in the industry.

In the days that followed, Amplify presented its signature Mentorship Program at the National Farmers Union Women’s Conference, highlighting the importance of mentorship in connecting young people with agricultural education and industry careers.

Amplify also hosted five outstanding mentees from across the country—California, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania—for an immersive day of learning in Kentucky, made possible through the support of Glen Hill Farm. The participants were selected from Amplify’s Fall 2025 Mentorship Program cohort to receive a travel grant and take part in this special industry immersion experience. Their day included touring the Keeneland sales grounds and learning how to evaluate horses alongside industry professionals, visiting Godolphin’s Jonabell Farm, and touring the Keeneland Library before concluding with Amplify’s annual end-of-year student networking event. This event, this year themed Storyteller Night: Exploring Careers in the Thoroughbred Industry, brought together students, young professionals, and industry leaders for a night of networking and inspiration.

The momentum continued as Amplify led a field trip to Godolphin’s Gainsborough Farm for 40 students from the Walden School in Louisville, and capped off the week by exhibiting at the Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) Career Expo at Tates Creek High School, introducing over 2,000 local ninth graders to the world of horse racing.

“Our goal has always been to meet youth where they are, in their schools, communities, and online, and show them that there’s a place for them in this industry,” said Annise Montplaisir, Amplify’s Executive Director and Co-Founder. “This type of transformative programming doesn’t happen without the collaboration and generosity of industry partners and donors. The financial support we receive directly fuels our ability to reach youth who might otherwise never discover this incredible industry. As we look toward 2026, we invite everyone who believes in the future of horse racing to join us in this mission.”

This year marked several major milestones for Amplify, including the organization’s selection as a national CareerViewXR grant recipient to develop an immersive virtual reality field trip experience for students showcasing careers in Thoroughbred racing. Amplify hosted impactful educational events beyond Kentucky, including the Morton Urban Equine Program in Stickney, IL, which introduced city youth to the world of horse racing, and the Winner’s Circle Summer Camp in Saratoga Springs, NY, co-hosted with the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Amplify’s signature Mentorship Program continued to thrive in 2025. The program has matched more than 100 mentors and mentees since its launch in 2021, and provides participants with career guidance, real-world experience, and professional connections that help them take the next step toward their goals. To date, graduates have gone on to secure positions across racing, breeding, veterinary medicine, media, and beyond.

“The mentorship program not only gave me insights into the industry, it also made finding a possible place in the industry much more accessible as well, and provided me with opportunities to learn in a hands-on environment,” said mentee Ethan Owens of Tennessee, who was paired with Erin O’Keefe as his mentor.

Looking ahead to next year, Amplify plans to build on the success of this year’s programs with the debut of a new high school curriculum. Aligned with the National Agricultural Literacy Outcomes (NALOs), Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Standards, the curriculum will provide teachers with ready-to-use lessons and hands-on activities that bring the world of Thoroughbred racing to the classroom.

You can make a tax-deductible contribution in support of Amplify’s mission at amplifyhorseracing.org/donate.

Media Contact:

Press release contact: Annise Montplaisir

Email: annise@amplifyhorseracing.org

Photos available upon request