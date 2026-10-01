Foundation Equine Joins NRCHA As New Sponsor, Supporting Two Rein Tradition

WEATHERFORD, Texas – The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) is excited to welcome Foundation Equine as its newest sponsor, beginning a partnership rooted in a shared passion for exceptional cow horses and the people who make the sport possible. With a commitment to producing world-class horses and building upon proven bloodlines, Foundation Equine brings an exciting new investment to NRCHA competition and the future of the reined cow horse industry.

Foundation Equine is built on a belief that lasting success begins with elite genetics, proven foundation mares, and an uncompromising vision for excellence. Through its new partnership with NRCHA, Foundation Equine will extend that commitment beyond its breeding program to support the horses, competitors, and families who drive the sport forward.

“We are incredibly excited to become more involved with the NRCHA community and help strengthen the future of the performance cow horse industry,” said Micah Greathouse of Foundation Equine. “We chose to partner with the NRCHA because it represents the highest standards of horsemanship, competition and tradition in the cow horse industry. Those values closely align with our commitment to building excellence upon proven bloodlines and a lasting legacy. This sponsorship gives Foundation Equine the opportunity to support the competitors, horses and families who make this sport exceptional.”

Foundation Equine will have a strong presence across NRCHA premier events as the Presenting Sponsor of the NRCHA Open Two Rein Spectacular classes at the NRCHA CINCH Stallion Stakes, NRCHA Kimes Ranch Derby and NRCHA MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Hackamore Classic. Foundation Equine will also join the action as a team sponsor at the NRCHA Foundation’s charity event Big Guns in Cowtown this October.

The partnership will officially kick off at the 2026 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity®.

NRCHA Executive Director Patty Tiberg said Foundation Equine’s dedication to breeding and developing exceptional horses closely aligns with the values at the heart of the association.

“We are proud to welcome Foundation Equine as a partner and especially appreciate their commitment to supporting the Two Rein,” Tiberg said. “Their investment in the Open Two Rein Spectaculars demonstrates a genuine appreciation for the horsemanship and vaquero traditions that are at the heart of reined cow horse. The two rein is an important step in developing the finished bridle horse, and Foundation Equine’s support allows us to further recognize and celebrate the exceptional horses and horsemen who continue to honor this time-honored progression.”

For a complete list of NRCHA sponsors and to learn more about partnership opportunities, visit nrcha.com/sponsors.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Weatherford, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com