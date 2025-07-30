Four Sixes Equine Supplements Celebrates Second Year As Sponsor of The Run for a Million

Guthrie, TX, August 1, 2025 – Four Sixes Equine Supplements is proud to celebrate its second year as a corporate sponsor of The Run For a Million, the premier event in western equine sports. Hosted at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 11-16, 2025, this elite competition continues to captivate reining, cutting, and cow horse enthusiasts worldwide.

Since its inception in 2019, The Run For A Million has evolved into a must-watch celebration of horsemanship and western culture. The ongoing partnership between Four Sixes Equine Supplements and The Run For A Million is rooted in a shared commitment to excellence in horsemanship, the western lifestyle, and the care of elite performance horses.

This one-of-a-kind western riding competition features sixteen of the most accomplished National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) professionals competing for a $1,000,000 purse. Additional featured events include the $250,000 Cow Horse Challenge, $250,000 Cutting Horse Challenge, Youth Reining and Cow Horse Challenges, Rookie Level 1 and 2 Challenges, the $75,000 Added Non Pro Challenge, $10,000 Amateur Challenge, $100,000 Added Open Shoot Out, $30,000 Cowboy Heritage Ranch Challenge, and the $250,000 Cow Horse Fence Challenge.

Taylor Sheridan, President, says “The Run For A Million celebrates the best horses in the world. We work with 6666 Equine Supplements because their expertly formulated products help keep horses feeling and performing their best—from joints to gut to overall nutrition.”

Four Sixes Equine Supplements were originally developed to support the Ranch’s own working, breeding, and performance horses. The product line includes formulas for equine joint health, complete gastrointestinal support, a carefully balanced multi-vitamin/mineral supplement, a daily electrolyte powder, and an on-the-go electrolyte paste. Each formula has been designed collaboratively with leading equine veterinarians and nutritionists, meticulously balancing peer-reviewed research with practical application and premium ingredients.

“The Four Sixes Ranch always strives to be better and do better in every area of horse management and care,” says Dr. Nathan Canaday, Four Sixes Ranch Veterinarian & Horse Division Manager. “Using Four Sixes Equine Supplements has helped ensure that our horses receive optimal nutritional support on a daily basis. From gut and joint health to overall wellbeing, filling in any nutritional gaps with these supplements plays a vital role in continuing our legacy of excellence.”

“Collaborating with the Four Sixes Ranch continues to motivate us to deliver world-class formulations to the horse industry,” adds Dr. Rob Franklin, Internal Medicine Specialist, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Four Sixes Equine Supplements, and Past President of the American Association of Equine Practitioners. “Seeing the amazing results at the Ranch and in some of the industry’s top performance horses confirms our path forward. We are honored to return as sponsors and to continue fueling the potential of equine athletes.”

Competitors and spectators will have the opportunity to connect with the Four Sixes team and learn more about the Four Sixes Equine Supplements by visiting Booth #439, the Four Sixes Ranch Supply House booth, and the Four Sixes Ranch Stallion Lounge throughout the August event.

About Four Sixes Equine Supplements

Four Sixes Equine Supplements are premium formulas designed by leading veterinarians and nutritionists to fuel legendary horses on the ranch and in the arena. Inspired by the legacy of the iconic Four Sixes Ranch, which has been raising best-in-class Quarter Horses for nearly 100 years, these science-based supplements deliver the highest standards of nutrition to help horses perform at their peak. Learn more at www.6666equinesupplements.com.

About The Run for a Million

The Run For A Million is the richest event in the history of reining and the most exciting and thrilling new event in cutting and cow horse. Created by Taylor Sheridan, this event celebrates the western lifestyle and western performance equine industry by showcasing the skill, heart, and tenacity of riders from across the globe. With dynamic competition, performances by top country artists, world-class hospitality, and more, it is an experience unlike any other. Visit www.therunforamillion.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Jess Von Gal

Four Sixes Equine Supplements

jess@fullbuckethealth.com

(806) 660-6666