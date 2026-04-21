Four Sixes Ranch and American Hat Company Announce Official Partnership

GUTHRIE, TEXAS — The Four Sixes Ranch (6666 Ranch) is proud to announce an official partnership with American Hat Company, formalizing a long-standing relationship rooted in shared values, tradition, and a deep respect for the Western way of life.

For years, American Hat Company has supported the cowboys of the Four Sixes Ranch, including its ranch rodeo team, outfitting them with hats built for the demands of real ranch work. This partnership marks an exciting expansion of that relationship, bringing together two iconic brands committed to preserving and advancing the legacy of the American cowboy.

“American Hat Company and the 6666 Ranch just fit, it’s that simple,” said Keith Munee. “When you think about what each brand stands for, it’s the same story: heritage, grit, and the true spirit of the American cowboy. One icon representing another. We couldn’t think of a better partnership. We’ve been riding alongside each other for quite some time, but to make it officially official means a lot. It’s about honoring where we come from and carrying that legacy forward, together.”

As part of the expanded partnership, American Hat Company will continue to outfit Four Sixes cowboys, while also collaborating on brand initiatives, storytelling, and select activations that highlight the authenticity and heritage of both brands.

“American Hat Company has been a trusted partner to our cowboys for years,” said Carley Myers, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Four Sixes Ranch. “This next chapter allows us to build on that foundation in a more intentional way. It’s a partnership grounded in authenticity, supporting the men and women who represent this lifestyle every day, while continuing to elevate and share the story of the American Rancher and the western way of life.”

The Four Sixes Ranch, known for its legacy in cattle and American Quarter Horses, continues to align with partners who reflect its commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation. Together with American Hat Company, the ranch looks forward to honoring its heritage while shaping the future of the Western industry.

About the Four Sixes Ranch

Founded in 1870, the Four Sixes Ranch is one of the most historic and respected ranches in the United States. Located in Guthrie, Texas, the ranch is recognized for its excellence in cattle ranching and as a leading breeder of American Quarter Horses. With a legacy built on integrity, horsemanship, and innovation, the Four Sixes Ranch continues to set the standard in the Western industry.

About American Hat Company

Founded in 1915, American Hat Company is a Texas-based manufacturer known for producing high-quality cowboy hats worn by professional rodeo athletes, working cowboys, and Western enthusiasts alike. With a commitment to craftsmanship and authenticity, American Hat Company has become a staple in the Western industry for over a century.

Media Contact:

Carley Montemuro Myers

Senior Vice President of Marketing

Four Sixes Ranch

Cmyers@6666ranch.com