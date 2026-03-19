Four Sixes Ranch Announces Leadership Transition of President of Operations Joe Leathers

GUTHRIE, TEXAS — The Four Sixes Ranch announces that Joe Leathers, President of Operations, will transition to the 6666 Board of Directors and retire from the day-to-day operations of the ranch, marking a significant moment in the ranch’s history while ensuring continued leadership and stewardship at the highest level.

Joe will continue to represent the ranch on the state and national level through his tireless efforts on behalf of the ranching community, while also lending his decades of experience and stewardship to the 6666 Board of Directors.

A cowboy in every sense of the word, Joe Leathers’ career reflects a lifetime of grit, horsemanship, and service to the land, livestock, and people of the ranching industry. From his early days working cattle across the Texas Panhandle and beyond to leading the Four Sixes through some of its most defining moments, Joe’s legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of the ranch.

Under his leadership, the Four Sixes Ranch navigated historic challenges, including the devastating drought and wildfires of 2011 and the transition of ownership in 2020, moments that tested not only the resilience of the ranch but the resolve of those entrusted to protect it.

“Joe represents the very best of this industry,” said Taylor Sheridan, President of the Four Sixes Ranch. “His reputation nationwide as a cowboy, cattleman, and horseman is without rival.”

Sheridan continued, “I can say with complete conviction that if Joe Leathers had not agreed to stay on as 6666 General Manager, I would not have bought the ranch.”

Throughout his tenure, Joe has been known not only for his skill, but for his leadership, mentoring cowboys, advocating for the cattle industry, and upholding a standard of integrity that defines the Four Sixes brand.

Joe’s impact extends far beyond the ranch gates. From advancing cattle and horse programs to contributing to industry-wide initiatives and policy, he has been a tireless advocate for ranching and those who live it every day.

This transition ensures that Joe’s influence and guidance will remain deeply embedded in the future of the Four Sixes Ranch while honoring a career built on hard work, humility, and an unwavering commitment to doing things the right way.

The Four Sixes Ranch extends its deepest gratitude to Joe Leathers for his years of service and looks forward to his continued leadership in this next chapter.

About the Four Sixes Ranch

Founded in 1870, the Four Sixes Ranch is one of the oldest and most respected ranching operations in the United States. Known for its excellence in cattle and quarter horse programs, the ranch continues to set the standard for quality, integrity, and Western heritage.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

cmyers@6666ranch.com