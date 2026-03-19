Four Sixes Ranch Announces New Leadership Appointments Across Operations

GUTHRIE, TEXAS — Following the recent leadership transition of Joe Leathers to the 6666 Board of Directors, the Four Sixes Ranch is proud to announce the next chapter in its operational leadership with the appointment of two respected industry leaders.

Nathan Canaday, DVM, will step into the role of President of Operations / Horse Division, while Dusty Burson will assume the role of General Manager of the Cattle Division.

These appointments reflect a continued commitment to excellence across both the horse and cattle programs, ensuring the Four Sixes Ranch remains at the forefront of the industry while honoring its legacy.

Dr. Canaday’s history with the ranch spans nearly two decades, beginning as an intern in 2006 before returning full-time in 2011. Since then, he has become an integral part of the Four Sixes team, bringing a unique combination of veterinary expertise, horsemanship, and strategic leadership to the ranch’s horse program. In his expanded role, he will oversee operations with a focus on advancing the ranch’s renowned equine program while supporting broader ranch initiatives.

“Nathan’s understanding of the horse business, paired with his leadership and long-standing commitment to this ranch, makes him uniquely suited for this role,” said Taylor Sheridan, President of the Four Sixes Ranch. “He represents the future of this program while respecting everything that built it.”

Burson steps into his role as General Manager of the Cattle Division with 16 years of experience at the Four Sixes Ranch and as a fourth-generation rancher. Over that time, he has built a reputation for strong leadership, work ethic, and a deep understanding of cattle operations, earning the respect of his peers and leadership alike.

“Dusty is a fourth-generation rancher and a top hand in every sense of the word,” Sheridan said. “He’s the kind of cowboy you trust in the dark, in the dust, and when things get hard. Dusty fosters a sense of community on this ranch that you can’t teach, and that matters just as much as knowing how to run cattle.”

Together, these leaders will work in alignment to uphold the standards of the Four Sixes Ranch while building for the future across its operations.

“What sets this place apart is the people,” Sheridan added. “Nathan and Dusty are both servant leaders, people who put the ranch, the cattle, and their people ahead of themselves. They’ve earned these roles, and I have full confidence in them carrying this ranch forward the right way.”

The Four Sixes Ranch looks forward to this next chapter under their leadership, grounded in tradition and focused on the future.

About the Four Sixes Ranch

Founded in 1870, the Four Sixes Ranch is one of the oldest and most respected ranching operations in the United States. Known for its excellence in cattle and quarter horse programs, the ranch continues to set the standard for quality, integrity, and Western heritage.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

cmyers@6666ranch.com