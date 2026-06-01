Four Sixes Ranch Names Smarty Rodeo the Official Training Machine of the 6666 Ranch

GUTHRIE, TEXAS — Four Sixes Ranch is proud to announce a new partnership with Smarty Rodeo, officially naming Smarty Rodeo the Official Training Machine of the 6666 Ranch. The collaboration brings together two respected names in the western industry through an exclusive line of co-branded training products inspired by the heritage, performance, and authenticity both brands represent.

The co-branded collection will be available through the 6666 Supply House in-store in Guthrie, online, and at select Four Sixes Ranch pop-up retail experiences and events throughout the year.

Known for their innovation, durability, and commitment to the western way of life, Smarty Rodeo’s training systems and tools have become staples for cowboys, horse trainers, and rodeo athletes across the country. The partnership reflects a shared dedication to preserving western heritage while continuing to invest in the future of the industry through quality craftsmanship and practical training solutions.

“At the Four Sixes Ranch, we place a tremendous value on horsemanship and the continual development of both our horses and cowboys,” said Nathan Canaday, DVM, President of Operations for the 6666 Ranch. “Having quality training tools is essential for developing great horses and allowing our cowboys to practice effectively and efficiently. Smarty products are built with the durability and craftsmanship needed to withstand everyday ranch use while helping horsemen continually improve their skills.”

The collaboration will feature co-branded training products that celebrate the legacy and performance standards of the 6666 Ranch while maintaining Smarty Rodeo’s reputation for producing premium, American-made equipment.

“Two iconic industry brands have come together in an exciting collaboration,” said Amanda Shaffer, Vice President of Business Development for Smarty Rodeo. “We’re proud to introduce a new product line created specifically for the legendary 6666 Ranch. Our products highlight exceptional athletes and outstanding horses, reflecting the heritage and excellence of both brands. Earning the title of Official Training Machine of the 6666 Ranch is a tremendous honor and gives our team great pride.”

About Four Sixes Ranch-Established in 1870, the historic Four Sixes Ranch is internationally recognized for raising world-class American Quarter Horses and Black Angus cattle while preserving the authentic heritage of the American West. Spanning generations of ranching excellence, the Four Sixes Ranch is known for its commitment to quality, horsemanship, stewardship, and innovation across its horse, cattle, beef, retail, and hospitality divisions. The ranch continues to shape the future of the western industry while honoring the traditions that built its legendary reputation.

About Smarty Rodeo-Smarty Rodeo is the evolution of the historic Smarty Training and Heel O Matic Training Systems brands, built on a legacy of innovation, quality, and commitment to the western industry. Proudly rooted in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Smarty Rodeo is dedicated to cultivating champions in and out of the arena, with a strong focus on supporting youth and investing in the future of rodeo. Alongside its 7,500-square-foot retail destination, Smarty Supply Co., where customers can “Get Rodeo Ready” with leading western, rodeo, and agricultural brands, Smarty Rodeo operates its manufacturing and assembly facilities with pride. All Smarty Rodeo products are proudly Made in the USA. Guided by authenticity, integrity, and faith, Smarty Rodeo is committed to carrying forward the heritage of training systems while serving competitors, families, and the western lifestyle community.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

cmyers@6666ranch.com