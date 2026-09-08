FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698

[FREE] Live Training: Build Predictable Lead Flow Without Chasing Likes

September 8, 2026 – Does getting new clients and customers in the door feel unpredictable? When you’re booked out, you do a little posting here and there. But when the leads stop coming in, you ramp it up, creating more and more content. Sending emails. All the things. You’re clearly willing to do the work. So, why does it feel so hard to get a steady stream of qualified leads?

If you’re tired of spinning your wheels and ready for a marketing plan that consistently attracts the right people to your business, save your seat for an upcoming free live training with Denise Alvarez, equine business coach and marketing strategist and How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast host.

In 60 minutes, you’ll get clarity on:

Who you’re actually trying to attract

How to turn attention into qualified inquiries

Where to focus your time for a real ROI



Open to trainers, coaches, photographers, bodyworkers, and other equine service providers, the session addresses a common pain point: equine businesses that work but generate inconsistent lead flow month to month.

Leads Over Likes: Get Consistent, Qualified Leads for Your Equine Business (Without Chasing Likes or Copying Everyone Else)

🗓️ Tuesday, September 15

🕛 12 PM Central

📍 Live on Zoom



Register → Stormlily.com/training

For more information about Leads Over Likes or to schedule an interview with Denise Alvarez, please contact:

Email: denise@stormlily.com

Website: stormlilymarketing.com

Instagram: @stormlilymarketing



About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and an equine business coach through her business, Stormlily Marketing, Denise helps equine entrepreneurs sustainably grow their business.

Looking to educate your audience on business-building and marketing?

Denise is available as a freelance writer and guest contributor to equine publications and podcasts. Email inquiries to denise@stormlily.com.