Free Spring Clean-Up Workshop to Help Equestrian Entrepreneurs Prepare for Busy Summer Season

March 20, 2026 – As the industry heads into its busiest time of year, equine marketing strategist and business coach Denise Alvarez is offering a free, live 3-day workshop designed to help equestrian entrepreneurs streamline their businesses before the demands of summer intensify.

The Spring Clean-Up workshop mini-series will take place this April and is open to trainers, coaches, photographers, bodyworkers, and service providers across the equine industry.

“Summer has a way of amplifying whatever systems are already in place,” says Alvarez. “If your messaging, follow-up, or priorities are unclear now, busy season only makes that harder. This workshop is about making simple, strategic improvements before the rush begins.”

During the three-day live series, participants will focus on:

Clarifying their first impression across social media and online platforms

Streamlining customer inquiries and follow-up systems

Identifying their primary business goal for the summer season and eliminating distractions

Each session is 30 minutes long and designed to provide practical, implement-in-real-time guidance. Replays will be available for those unable to attend live.

Alvarez is the founder of Stormlily Marketing and host of the How to Market Your Horse Business podcast. She works with established equestrian entrepreneurs who are ready to grow their businesses with greater clarity, confidence, and operational strength.

“In this industry, passion runs deep,” Alvarez adds. “But sustainable growth requires systems that support you during high-demand seasons. Spring Clean-Up is a proactive way to ensure equine business owners head into summer prepared rather than reactive.”

Registration is free, and all sessions include a limited-time replay for those unable to attend live.

Register for Spring Clean-up → Stormlily.com/spring

For more information about Spring Clean-up or to schedule an interview with Denise Alvarez, please contact:

Email: denise@stormlily.com

Website: stormlilymarketing.com

Instagram: @stormlilymarketing

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and an equestrian business coach through her business, Stormlily Marketing, Denise helps equestrian entrepreneurs grow their business with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Looking to educate your audience on business-building and marketing?

Denise is available as a freelance writer and guest contributor to equine publications and podcasts. Email inquiries to denise@stormlily.com.

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698