French Tradition Lends Classical Principles to Cyril Pittion-Rossillon’s Teaching Tours

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon, graduate of the French National Riding School in Saumur, brings a unique perspective to riding instruction and coaching. After more than 45 years teaching and coaching in the United States, as well as abroad, riders seeking to learn the art of French Classical Dressage for their riding take part in his Teaching Tours. While the pillars of the French School of Equitation are vast, Cyril has found ten that combined with his years of experience, form the basis of his riding, coaching and teaching philosophy.

Beginning with the rider, these pillars include correct position for balance, soft aids to develop willingness and the use of aids separately to avoid confusion and overaction from the horse. At the same time, the horse must be calm, forward and straight, supple in his body with flexibility in the joints, and have lightness in movement from collection built from back to front to develop self-carriage. In addition, as horseman, knowledge of animal physiology, psychology and anatomy is very important while permanent respect for the horse is paramount.

Cyril does not waiver from these principles and has found much success with countless horses of all breeds and riders from various levels and as they strive to master the pillars of the French tradition one ride at a time. A great tool for cross training regardless of level or discipline, the tradition steeped in patience for longevity is no trend, it is a transformation.

Learn more about Cyril, his teaching tours and the French Tradition of Riding here. For details about tour locations, like and follow https://www.facebook.com/cyrilpittionrossilloninstructorandcoach. Contact Marie-Frances Davis at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com to host or join an educational event with Cyril.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

Media Contact:

Marie-Frances Davis

mfcdavis@gmail.com