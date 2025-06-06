Fresh New Articles Available From Seasoned Equestrian Wordsmith Nikki Alvin-Smith

Keeping your audience up-to-date and fueling their equine passion is easy with the right content. Nikki’s articles are known for their unique and fresh creative angles. Her written works are human-authored and provide intelligent equestrian education and humorous anecdotes, all blended with thought leadership from her experience as an advanced level competitor/coach/clinician, horse breeder and farmer.

Find over 260 articles to choose from here at Nikki's studio (including many First Time Rights works; for the very latest 'hot off the press' topics please reach out via email, including recent horsey works from May 2025 trip to England).

Nikki explains:

“I love to write; it is what I do. My recent travels have inspired and educated me further – from time spent at noted equine artist Sir Alfred Munnings home and lovely museum near Colchester to the private tour and learning experience with the noble horse breed, the Suffolk Punch, at the Suffolk Punch Trust, to visits with show folks and artisans in the equestrian movie and event market, all great fodder for my ardent wordsmith endeavors.

During my recent U.K. trip, I was able to spread news and discuss distribution abroad of my latest book, The Dutchess of Chadwick, and do plenty of research for the next book that I am currently writing in the Chadwick Saga, (working title The Dilemma of Being Emma) with excursions to Burghley House, Waddeston Manor and Bletchley Park. There are always horses in my fiction works too! Surprising I know. It was a very busy schedule for sure, and I am keen to share what I’ve learned across both my fiction and non-fiction writings.”

Articles are available in both short bursts that are perfect for fillers at 800 words or full-length features

“As always I am happy to dovetail my works to fit a particular publication’s needs and wants. And don’t forget your AHPMember coupon discount – buy 3 and get 1 for free! It runs now through July 4th.”

About Nikki:

Internationally published writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

