From Blue Ribbons to Bedtime Stories: Three-Time POAC National Congress Grand Champion Inspires Young Readers Through Storytelling

Elwood, INDIANA — Perry may be best known in the Pony of the Americas community as a three-time POAC National Congress Grand Champion Stallion, but now the celebrated pony has taken on a new role—helping inspire children through the pages of a book.

Perry is the real-life title character behind Perry the Pony & Friends, a children’s book series created by author Casey Jo Henderson. Inspired by the personalities and adventures of the animals on her Indiana farm, the series encourages children to embrace kindness, perseverance, courage, and friendship while celebrating the special bond between people and animals.

The first book, Perry’s Blue Ribbon, follows Perry as he discovers that true success is measured not just by ribbons earned in the show arena, but also by character, resilience, and believing in yourself.

For Henderson, however, the series represents something much deeper than a children’s book.

Following the heartbreaking experience of pregnancy loss, Henderson found herself searching for a way to transform grief into something that could create a lasting legacy. Inspired by her son, Holt, and by the animals that brought comfort and healing to her family, she began writing stories that celebrate life’s meaningful moments and the lessons animals can teach us.

“What started as a deeply personal project has become something much bigger than I ever imagined,” said Henderson. “My hope is that these stories encourage children to dream big, find joy in everyday moments, and discover the incredible connection we can have with animals.”

Although Perry remains the title character throughout the series, future books will also spotlight the real-life dogs, cats, sheep, and other animals who share the Henderson family farm. Each story is inspired by the animals’ unique personalities and adventures.

Beyond the books, Perry has become an ambassador at library storytimes, book signings, horse shows, and community events, where children sometimes have the opportunity to meet the real pony behind the stories.

“One of the greatest joys has been watching children realize that Perry is real,” Henderson said. “Whether they leave wanting to learn more about horses and animals or simply with a renewed love of reading, those moments are incredibly special.”

For some children, meeting Perry may be their first meaningful connection to a horse. For others, his stories offer encouragement, laughter, and a reminder that animals can teach lessons that extend far beyond the barn.

As the equine community continues working to inspire future generations, Perry’s journey reflects another meaningful way horses can make a lasting impact—through stories that create connection, curiosity, hope, and joy.

Meet the Real Perry

Breed: Pony of the Americas

Accomplishments: Three-time POAC National Congress Grand Champion Stallion

Home: The Henderson family farm in Indiana

Current Role: Title character and real-life ambassador for the Perry the Pony & Friends children’s book series

Known For: His expressive personality, gentle nature, championship success, and ability to capture the attention of children and adults alike

Special Talent: Perry “signs” books using paint and his nose, creating a one-of-a-kind autograph for readers

Favorite Activities: Meeting children, posing for photographs, eating treats, and enjoying plenty of attention

Biggest Mission: Helping children discover the joy of animals, the wonder of horses, and the confidence to dream big

About

Perry the Pony & Friends

Perry the Pony & Friends is a children’s book series inspired by the real-life personalities and adventures of the animals on an Indiana farm. Created by author Casey Jo Henderson, the series celebrates kindness, perseverance, courage, friendship, and the life lessons animals teach while encouraging children to dream big and embrace the joy of reading.