New Podcast Episode Challenges Traditional Horsemanship and Offers a Kinder Way Forward

Salida, CO – February 2026 – In the latest episode of Ride On with Julie Goodnight, horse trainer and clinician Julie Goodnight unpacks the philosophy of non-confrontational horsemanship—an approach that replaces dominance with guidance and teaches horses to willingly say “yes.”

Titled “From Conflict to Connection: How Horses Learn to Say Yes,” this episode explores how traditional methods—often rooted in confrontation, control, and even violence—have shaped the way we view and treat horses. Goodnight offers a new path forward, grounded in communication, empathy, and clarity.

“For generations, horsemanship has been about ‘showing the horse who’s boss.’ But horses aren’t adversaries—they’re highly sensitive, social beings who want harmony,” says Goodnight. “Non-confrontational horsemanship begins with the assumption that the horse wants to get along.”

In this powerful episode, listeners will hear:

A personal story about Truth Takes Time, a rescued broodmare who transformed from resentful to trusting

Practical tips for offering clear guidance without micromanaging

A breakdown of common training pitfalls like over-cueing and accidental punishment

Listener-submitted questions on calming nervous horses, working through disagreements with your trainer, and how to improve the canter by trotting.

Ride On with Julie Goodnight is available on all major podcast platforms and at JulieGoodnight.com/podcast.

About the Podcast:

Ride On with Julie Goodnight is a monthly podcast for equestrians at all levels. With decades of experience as a horse trainer, clinician, and TV host, Julie Goodnight offers a fresh perspective on horse behavior, training, and the human-horse relationship. Goodnight has been a popular podcaster for nearly a decade, with scores of evergreen episodes and over 450K downloads. Each episode features stories, lessons, and listener Q&A designed to inform, inspire, and bring out the best in both horse and rider.

