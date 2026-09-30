From EquiMania! Visitor to Equine Guelph Researcher

After a childhood visit to EquiMania! sparked a fascination with horse anatomy, University of Guelph MSc graduate Grace Goderre comes full circle with Equine Guelph funded research exploring the psychological contributions to exercise-associated cardiac rhythm disturbances in Standardbred racehorses.

The fascination with horses began early, but one memorable visit to EquiMania! set the course for a future in equine science. As a young Pony Club rider, Grace attended the Can-Am Equine Expo and wandered through the interactive exhibit with wide-eyed curiosity. Among all the displays, one in particular was completely captivating: a horse skeleton named Quattro.

Still a pre-teen, Grace’s calling began to materialize that day with a barrage of questions for Equine Guelph’s director Gayle Ecker. They talked about bones, anatomy, and how a horse’s body worked. Patiently answering every question, Ecker brought the skeleton to life, explaining how each bone related to functionality in the living horse. For Grace, it was a revelation.

That encounter sparked a deep and lasting interest in equine anatomy and physiology. Grace devoured every horse book that could be found through Pony Club resources and local libraries. Always searching for more information and determined to understand the inner workings of the horse; what had begun as curiosity soon grew into a passion for science.

Horses had already become central to Grace’s life. Determined to have a pony, a job was acquired delivering 250 newspapers twice a week to help pay for one. Decades later, that pony is still part of the family, thriving in her thirties and enjoying retirement.

As Grace progressed through Pony Club and continued riding throughout high school, opportunities to learn multiplied. Work with a large-animal veterinary practice provided hands-on exposure to anatomy, physiology, and equine health. Like many students drawn to animal science, Grace initially planned to become a veterinarian and enrolled at the University of Guelph in Animal Biology.

It did not take long to discover that the Equine Management program offered the perfect fit. Surrounded by horses and supported by faculty and mentors, Grace became immersed in subjects that had been fascinating since that childhood encounter with the skeleton. Clinical experiences at the Ontario Veterinary College’s Large Animal Hospital expanded that knowledge even further.

Yet with every new experience, Grace was increasingly drawn not to clinical practice, but to the unanswered questions behind it. Rather than applying existing knowledge, Grace wanted to help create it.

That realization led to graduate studies.

Today, Grace is a Master of Science graduate in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the Ontario Veterinary College, specializing in cardiovascular physiology. Under the supervision of Dr. Peter Physick-Sheard and Dr. Glen Pyle, their research investigates mechanisms behind cardiac rhythm disturbances in Standardbred racehorses and factors that may contribute to sudden cardiac death. Their work specifically examines whether psychological and management-related factors may play a role in the development of potentially fatal heart rhythm disturbances.

The project holds special significance because it is funded by Equine Guelph.

For Grace, that support completes an extraordinary circle. A chance childhood meeting with Gayle Ecker at EquiMania! ignited a fascination with equine science. The very same organization that has funded a myriad of research projects, helped advance Grace’s journey from wide eyed youth passionate about horses to industry professional improving equine welfare and advancing our understanding of horse health.

“It has become incredibly full circle for me,” Grace reflects. “I started this journey with a chance encounter at EquiMania!, and now I’m an Equine Guelph-funded researcher.”

Outside the laboratory, horses remain an important part of daily life. Grace still owns the two horses that helped shape an early passion for riding. Angel, now in her thirties, continues to teach young riders and seems happiest when surrounded by children. McGee, only a few months older than Grace, remains energetic and mischievous despite being well into his twenties. Together they enjoy trail riding and dressage, carrying on a lifelong partnership shaped by years of Pony Club and eventing.

Looking back, Grace credits success to a simple philosophy: always seek opportunities to learn. By asking questions, taking notes, and embracing every opportunity to learn, you can continually expand your understanding and build valuable connections throughout the equine industry. For young people interested in horses and equine careers, Grace encourages curiosity above all else, “Always try to be the least knowledgeable person in the room. Put yourself in situations where you’re set up to learn. The amazing people you meet and the things you discover can open doors you never expected.”

From an inquisitive child standing beside a horse skeleton to a graduate researcher investigating equine heart health, Grace Goderre’s journey demonstrates the power of curiosity, mentorship, and a lifelong passion for learning. Sometimes all it takes is one truly inspiring encounter to shape a future.

Notes to Editor:

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story by: Jackie Bellamy-Zions, Equine Guelph Communicatons

Photos: (images available upon request)

Photo Credit: Anatomy trio photo by Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Photo Caption: The EquiMania! display Quattro, a horse skeleton, sparked an interest in Anatomy that lead Grace down a career path to her Masters in Science.

Web Link(s):

Story web link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2026/08/from-equimania-visitor-to-equine-guelph-researcher/

Other web links:

EquiMania!: https://thehorseportal.ca/equimania/

Equine Guelph: https://equineguelph.ca/

Video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRihjE4jxrQ

Media Contact:

Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Communications

Equine Guelph

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1

519.824.4120 ext. 54756

jbellamy@uoguelph.ca