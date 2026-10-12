From Financial Security to Horse Welfare: HorseGrooms Expands Professional Education This October

HorseGrooms and the HorseGrooms Foundation bring together four experienced industry experts for an October educational program supporting professional grooms and the horses in their care.

What happens when a groom needs to plan for retirement? How can a groom help ensure that a horse leaving competition finds a responsible new home? And what can professionals learn from exchanging practical grooming knowledge with colleagues around the world?

These are some of the questions being addressed this October through educational webinars organized by HorseGrooms and the HorseGrooms Foundation. Four upcoming online sessions bring together experts in financial education, equine welfare, show turnout, and practical horsemanship.

“Being a professional groom involves so much more than the daily care of horses,” said Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms and president of the HorseGrooms Foundation. “We want to give grooms access to knowledge that helps them in their work, supports their future, and benefits the horses they care for. I’m particularly proud of the range of education we’re offering this month.”

Financial Education for a More Secure Future

On Tuesday, October 13, at 7 PM Eastern, the HorseGrooms Foundation presents the second session of its free three-part Build Your Financial Foundation series, led by financial educator RoseAnne Spallone-Nagle.

Part of the Foundation’s Financial Corner initiative, this session focuses on setting savings goals, understanding investing, and preparing for retirement. The series began in September with budgeting, emergency funds, and managing debt, and concludes November 10 with a session bringing the lessons together and a live Q&A.

“Financial education is something many grooms have never had access to, yet it can make a real difference in their lives,” Neuteboom said. “We want to help them build confidence in making financial decisions and planning for their future.”

What Happens to Horses After Competition?

On Tuesday, October 20, at 7 PM Eastern, HorseGrooms welcomes Dr. Karin Bump, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of the EQUUS Foundation, for the free webinar When a Horse Needs a New Home: What Every Groom Should Know.

The EQUUS Foundation is a nationally respected nonprofit dedicated to protecting America’s horses and strengthening the horse-human bond. Through its Equine Welfare Network and Guardian and Mentor programs, the organization promotes responsible equine care, transparency, and accountability.

Dr. Bump will discuss responsible retirement, rescue, and rehoming options, how to evaluate equine charities and facilities, and warning signs to recognize when a horse needs a new home.

The webinar also highlights the important role grooms can play in a horse’s transition.

“Grooms often know a horse better than almost anyone because they work with that horse every day,” Neuteboom explained. “They may not make the final decision about where a horse goes, but their knowledge of its needs, personality, and limitations can be incredibly valuable. We want grooms to understand how they can contribute to these conversations.”

Sharing Practical Knowledge Across Borders

The month’s program concludes with two interactive Grooms Supporting Grooms conversations, giving participants opportunities to learn from experienced professionals and exchange their own practical knowledge.

On Monday, October 26, at 2 PM Eastern, Natt Campbell, HorseGrooms Mentor and FEI dressage groom from the United Kingdom, leads Grooms Conversation: Show Turnout, Tips & Tricks. Campbell, who prepares horses for British dressage rider Andrew Gould, will share her approach to show preparation, coat care, grooming techniques, and the details that help horses look their best in the competition ring.

On Tuesday, October 27, at 7 PM Eastern, experienced U.S. barn manager and EAP educator Nanci Snyder leads an open Grooms Conversation about different grooming practices. The discussion focuses on everyday horse care, grooming techniques, proper horsemanship, and the value of sharing experiences between grooms.

Both conversations are interactive, encouraging participants to ask questions, exchange ideas, and learn from one another.

“One of the strengths of our international community is that grooms from different countries and disciplines can share how they do things,” said Neuteboom. “Good horsemanship is built on experience, curiosity, and a willingness to keep learning.”

Making Professional Education Accessible

The October 13 and 20 webinars are free. The October 26 and 27 conversations cost $5 each and are free for HorseGrooms Insiders. All four events take place online through the HorseGrooms Community.

Together, the sessions reflect the shared mission of HorseGrooms and the HorseGrooms Foundation: supporting grooms as skilled professionals, providing access to education and resources, and promoting high standards of horse care and welfare.

Registration and event information are available at community.horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms and the HorseGrooms Foundation

Founded in 2023, HorseGrooms is an international education and community platform for professional grooms and equine caretakers. Through webinars, articles, podcasts, educational events, and an online community, HorseGrooms promotes horsemanship, professional development, and horse welfare.

The HorseGrooms Foundation is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating, supporting, and empowering grooms and equine caretakers through education, mentorship, community programs, and career development opportunities.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder, HorseGrooms

President, HorseGrooms Foundation

dinette@horsegrooms.com

www.horsegrooms.com