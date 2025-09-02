From Heat to Harvest: Draw It Out® Shares a Simple Fall Transition Care Playbook for Everyday Riders

Clean, repeatable steps to manage post‑summer heat, coat change, and muddy seasons—without harsh ingredients

LOGAN, Utah — September 9, 2025 — As temperatures swing and coats start to change, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions released its fall transition care playbook designed for real‑world barns and busy show schedules. The guidance focuses on cooling after work, skin and leg care during shoulder‑season weather, and building routines that keep horses comfortable without burn, sting, or messy buildup.

“Fall asks a lot of horses—hot days, cool nights, longer hauls, and coat change,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “Our approach is simple: reduce excess heat after work, keep skin and legs clean and protected, and make small, repeatable habits the star of the barn. Comfort today is soundness tomorrow.”

The Fall Transition Care Playbook (quick hits)

Post‑ride cooling: After 10-15 minutes of hand‑walking, use targeted cooling on hot zones and a clean, whole‑body rinse when dust and sweat build up.

After 10-15 minutes of hand‑walking, use targeted cooling on hot zones and a clean, whole‑body rinse when dust and sweat build up. Skin stewardship: Dry thoroughly, especially heels and fetlocks. Watch for persistent dampness, rubs, or scurf as temps and humidity seesaw.

Dry thoroughly, especially heels and fetlocks. Watch for persistent dampness, rubs, or scurf as temps and humidity seesaw. Leg check + compression: Palpate for heat/filling, compare left/right, then—if in your program—apply clean, even compression on dry‑to‑damp legs. Recheck at 30-45 minutes.

Palpate for heat/filling, compare left/right, then—if in your program—apply clean, even compression on dry‑to‑damp legs. Recheck at 30-45 minutes. Travel rhythm: On haul days, prioritize quick clean‑ups and airflow. Small resets at stops reduce next‑day stiffness.

On haul days, prioritize quick clean‑ups and airflow. Small resets at stops reduce next‑day stiffness. Record & repeat: Note changes in a simple log. Consistency beats guesswork.

Conklin added, “Riders don’t need a chemistry set to do fall right. They need clear steps that fit real life—tack off, cool smart, dry well, wrap clean when it’s called for, and move on.”

Resource highlights for riders

Practical guides and rider stories on drawliniment.com that demonstrate fast, mess‑free cool‑downs and simple leg care routines.

Clean, naturally‑derived topicals from Draw It Out® engineered for targeted or whole‑body use and easy rinsing—supporting consistent routines during the busiest months of the calendar.

Always follow label directions. If heat, swelling, or lameness persists—or if you see wounds, fever, or non‑weight bearing—consult your veterinarian.

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® creates naturally‑derived, show‑smart care for everyday riders—built to be clean, effective, and easy to repeat. From fast post‑ride cooling to simple skin and leg care, our products and guides help horses stay comfortable and ready for tomorrow. Draw It Out® brands include ShowBarn Secret®, K9 Advanced™, and community initiatives through Dalo Acres Animal Sanctuary. We stand for quality, purpose, and no‑BS storytelling—serving riders, not influencers.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Key Accounts & Media Liaison — Logan, Utah

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

(Media inquiries via the contact page on drawliniment.com)