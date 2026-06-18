From Pitch Stage to 1,800 Competitions: Horse Spot’s Lindsay Lenard Shares the Startup Journey on Equestrian Businesswomen Podcast

Charleston, SC — June 17, 2026 — Equestrian Businesswomen, the leading podcast and community for women in the horse industry, released Episode 104 featuring Lindsay Lenard, Co-founder and Product Design Lead of Horse Spot, Blue Ribbon Software built to modernize horse shows, rodeos, and fairs from local competitions to internationally rated events.

Episode 104 is now available on the Equestrian Businesswomen podcast. Listen and access show notes at: https://www.eqbusinesswomen.com/equestrian-b2b-podcast-show-notes/2026/6/17/episode-104-pitching-and-securing-investors-for-tech-with-lindsay-lenard

In the episode, Lenard pulls back the curtain on how Horse Spot went from the pitch stage to one of the fastest-growing platforms in equestrian sports. The company recently oversubscribed on a $1.2M raise and closed on a $850K seed round. Horse Spot has been doubling its competition count every six months, now supporting more than 1,800 competitions across 45 states and 3 countries.

“This is what we live and breathe,” said Lenard. “I truly believe our team of founders is uniquely equipped to fix this problem. Horse Spot’s secret sauce is us.”

A lifelong equestrian and 2x Webby Award-winning designer with creative leadership experience at global advertising agencies and Y Combinator and Techstars-backed startups, Lenard brings a rare combination of industry expertise and startup credibility to the equine space.

Why Outside Investment in Equestrian Tech Matters

For the equestrian community, securing non-industry investment is a significant milestone and a signal that the horse world is being taken seriously as a viable, scalable market. Outside capital means Horse Spot can build faster, serve more organizations, and deliver the kind of technology infrastructure that has long been available in other sports but historically underfunded in the equine industry.

For American Horse Publications members, the connection is direct. Many of the shows and equestrian organizations you cover, partner with, and serve are already running and collaborating with Horse Spot’s platform. The company’s continued growth and financial backing means greater technology investment in the very events at the heart of your community.

Key topics covered in the episode include:

How to prepare and pitch equestrian tech to non-industry investors

Lessons learned from entering a startup pitch competition

Being authentic to yourself. Horse Spot founders are licensed officials and industry insiders.

What investors look for when funding niche technology markets

What outside investment means for the future of equestrian tech and the broader horse community

Tune in: https://www.eqbusinesswomen.com/equestrian-b2b-podcast-show-notes/2026/6/17/episode-104-pitching-and-securing-investors-for-tech-with-lindsay-lenard

Follow Horse Spot’s growth at horsespot.com and on social media.

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is Blue Ribbon Software supporting horse shows, rodeos, and fairs, from local events to FEI rated competitions.

About Equestrian Businesswomen

Equestrian Businesswomen is a podcast and professional community dedicated to supporting women building businesses in the horse industry. Contact: info@eqbusinesswomen.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net