From Rider to Reporter: How an Equine Studies Graduate Found Her Voice in the Horse World

Horses have always been part of Caelan Beard’s life. She has been riding since she was nine years old and completed the Equine Canada rider levels up to level four in high school. During her first year of university, something felt missing. “I was studying social sciences, and I was still riding,” recalls Beard, “but I found I missed learning about the theoretical side of horses; I wanted to expand my knowledge to become a better horsewoman.”

The Diploma in Equine Studies at the School of Continuing Studies in partnership with Equine Guelph offered exactly what she needed: depth, flexibility, new knowledge, and a way to grow her connection with the animals that mean so much to her. The online asynchronous format sealed the deal. “I was juggling work, school, and extracurriculars,” shares Beard. “Being able to take online courses at my own pace was ideal.”

Learning to See Horses Differently and a Surprise Turn Toward Storytelling

The program deeply reshaped Beard’s understanding of horse care. “It’s given me more evidence-based answers to horsekeeping questions like: What’s the best way to help a colicking horse? If you have a horse in work, do they always need grain? I learned a lot that changed the way I take care of the horses in my life.”

Not only did the diploma courses evolve her understanding of horses, but they also provided a turning point for her career. Midway through the program, an elective that is now part of the new Equine Business Management Certificate, caught her eye: Equine Journalism.

“I love to write, and suddenly realized that there was a market for all these things I’d been learning about—equine health, disease prevention, research findings—in horse magazines and publications.”

From Coursework to Byline

The Diploma in Equine Studies is built on practical, applicable knowledge. Courses are taught by industry professionals who bring current, evidence-based research to the virtual classroom, and feature expert guest speakers who offer valuable insights to the course. Those unique learning opportunities helped Beard gain the skills to be confident to take on new writing opportunities.

Today, her writing appears in some of the most recognizable equine publications in the country. “Thanks to what I learned in my equine courses, my byline has appeared in Horse Canada, Horse Sport, Canadian Thoroughbred, Canadian Horse Journal, Horse Network, and Sarasota Polo Magazine,” she shares.

Beard’s expertise has also led to some amazing opportunities including freelance communications work for the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, and an invitation to Kansas City when Garmin launched a new equine wellness product.

Looking Ahead: Big-Picture Stories

Recently, Beard has been drawn to stories that explore Canadians and the horse world on a broader scale. “The equine sector is huge,” she notes. “It contributes over $8.3 billion to Canada’s GDP annually, and 70,000 people work full time in the sector. There are a lot of stories around industry, welfare, and how our society’s use of horses is changing. I’m really excited to tell those stories.”

Her Advice for Future Students

Looking back, Beard encourages prospective students to embrace curiosity and trust the process. “Don’t worry about finding a use for every single thing at the time you learn it,” she says.

“I took some courses because they were mandatory, not realizing until much later that I’d be drawing on those lessons while working and riding.”

She also emphasizes the importance of pacing yourself. “Don’t be afraid of moving slow—go on your own timeline.” She adds, “There were years when I didn’t take any courses because I just had a lot going on. But I kept coming back to it because the courses held a lot of value for me.”

Beard’s journey is proof that learning doesn’t have to follow a straight line, and that sometimes, the right program can help you discover your voice. Equine Studies Online courses are open for fall registration with courses starting, September 14, 2026.

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Notes to Editor:

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story by: School of Continuing Studies at the University of Guelph

Photos: (images available upon request)

Photo Caption: Equine Guelph Journalism Student Caelan Beard

Web Link(s):

Story web link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2026/07/from-rider-to-reporter-how-an-equine-studies-graduate-found-her-voice-in-the-horse-world/

Other web links:

Weblink of story on UofG website:

https://www.uoguelph.ca/continuing-studies/from-rider-to-reporter

Diploma in Equine Studies: https://courses.scs.uoguelph.ca/public/category/courseCategoryCertificateProfile.do?method=load&certificateId=56717179

Equine Business Management Certificate: https://courses.scs.uoguelph.ca/public/category/courseCategoryCertificateProfile.do?method=load&certificateId=56749643

Equine Journalism course:https://courses.scs.uoguelph.ca/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=17922

Equine Studies Online courses: https://www.uoguelph.ca/continuing-studies/equine

Media Contact:

Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Communications

Equine Guelph

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1

519.824.4120 ext. 54756

jbellamy@uoguelph.ca