From Young Horse Talent to World Cup Personal Best: Thamar Zweistra and Hexagon’s Mr. Magnum Shine in Lyon

At just nine years old, Hexagon’s Mr. Magnum N.O.P.T. is already competing among the world’s leading dressage horses. Together with Equestic ambassador Thamar Zweistra, the talented Dutch stallion has reached another exciting milestone, achieving a new personal best at the FEI Dressage World Cup in Lyon.

A New Personal Best on the World Cup Stage

The FEI Dressage World Cup in Lyon, France, marked another successful chapter for Dutch dressage rider Thamar Zweistra and her nine-year-old stallion, Hexagon’s Mr. Magnum N.O.P.T.

Competing against some of the biggest names in international dressage, the pair finished seventh in the Grand Prix with 70.565% before delivering an impressive Grand Prix Freestyle performance, scoring 77.035% and securing another seventh place.

The Freestyle score was a new personal best for the combination, making their return to international competition particularly rewarding.

The competition was won by Germany’s Isabell Werth and Viva Gold OLD, while Belgian rider Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus finished second.

For Thamar and Mr. Magnum, Lyon was their first international appearance since representing the Netherlands at the 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen.

And considering that Mr. Magnum only made his Grand Prix debut earlier this year, their progress is especially remarkable.

From Grand Prix Debut to the World Championships in One Season

The 2026 season brought a significant step forward.

At nine years old, Mr. Magnum made the transition to Grand Prix, one of the most technically demanding levels in dressage.

The early results were encouraging. In April, Thamar and Mr. Magnum won a national Grand Prix competition in Houten with 71.848%, in only their second competition at Big Tour level.

They continued to gain experience throughout the season, scoring 71.587% at CDI Exloo and 71.087% at CHIO Rotterdam.

Their performances earned them a place on the Dutch team for the 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen, where they helped the Netherlands finish fifth in the team competition.

For a horse competing in his first Grand Prix season, representing his country at a World Championship was already an extraordinary achievement.

And just a few months later, the pair added another milestone with their personal-best Freestyle in Lyon.

Progress Doesn’t Happen Overnight

Behind every competition result are countless hours of preparation, small adjustments, patient training, and the relationship between horse and rider.

For Thamar, one of Mr. Magnum’s most remarkable qualities is not just his physical ability, but his attitude towards work.

As Thamar Zweistra explains:

“I think Mr. Magnum has an incredible mindset. He’s always so willing to work, and he genuinely enjoys what he does. He’s also incredibly sweet at competitions. He’s a stallion, but you would hardly know it.

What makes him so special is that he has it all — not only the talent in his body, but also the talent in his brain. He really loves to work and wants to do it for you. That’s what makes this horse so special.”

Equestic Celebrating the Journey, Not Just the Result

At Equestic, we believe that meaningful progress starts with understanding, consistency, and attention to the details that shape a horse’s development.

That is why we are especially proud to follow the journey of Thamar Zweistra and Hexagon’s Mr. Magnum.

From promising young horse to World Championship competitor and now a personal best on the World Cup stage, their story reflects the dedication and long-term commitment behind high-level equestrian sport.

Congratulations, Thamar and Mr. Magnum, on your wonderful performances in Lyon!

We look forward to following the next chapters of this exciting partnership.