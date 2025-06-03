Full Gallop Communications Celebrates a Decade of Supporting Equine Businesses

Full Gallop Communications, a trusted name in equestrian brand strategy and marketing leadership, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year. Since its founding in 2015 by longtime marketer and dressage rider Amanda MacDonald, Full Gallop has become a go-to resource for media professionals and business owners seeking authentic, effective marketing that honors both their passion and purpose.

From launching boutique equestrian brands to guiding international companies through strategic growth, Full Gallop Communications has carved out a distinctive space in the industry by delivering thoughtful, honest, and results-focused marketing support rooted in a deep understanding of the equine world.

“I started Full Gallop with a laptop and a strong belief that equestrian businesses deserved the same quality of strategy and support as larger industries,” said Amanda MacDonald, Founder of Full Gallop Communications. “It’s been a joy to watch this space evolve and to collaborate with so many talented writers, creatives, and fellow horse lovers. I’m incredibly grateful for the partnerships and progress over the past decade, and so excited about what’s ahead.”

As one of the first marketing consultants to specialize in the equestrian space, Amanda has inspired a growing wave of women to blend their creative and professional skills with their love of horses. Today, Full Gallop offers everything from brand messaging and campaign strategy to fractional CMO leadership, supporting clients in telling their stories and growing their businesses with clarity and confidence.

The company is celebrating with a series of giveaways, special resources, and insights throughout June and July, including episodes of the Marketing Hacks podcast—recorded barnside and designed for equestrian entrepreneurs on the move. Listen to the Special Episode, “10 Years in the Saddle,” available now on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

