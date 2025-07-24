Gabby Gaudet Joins Keeneland as Director of Communications

Trusted industry voice brings fresh approach to Keeneland’s communications strategy

LEXINGTON, KY (July 24, 2025) – Keeneland today announced the appointment of Gabby Gaudet as its Director of Communications. A respected voice in Thoroughbred racing with more than a decade of national media experience, Gaudet will oversee Keeneland’s strategic communications efforts. In this role, she will serve as a key spokesperson and guide the organization’s messaging and earned media strategy across multiple platforms.

Gaudet joins Keeneland from FanDuel TV, where she has been a lead racing analyst and reporter since 2019, covering premier events such as the Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Her international assignments have included racing coverage from Hong Kong, Canada and Royal Ascot in England.

In her new role, Gaudet will spearhead Keeneland’s comprehensive communications strategy, ensuring alignment with racing, sales and brand initiatives in support of the organization’s mission. Drawing on her journalistic background, on-air experience and deep industry knowledge, she will shape how Keeneland connects with fans, media and the broader racing community. From media engagement to brand storytelling, Gaudet will play a key role in advancing Keeneland’s mission and elevating its presence across platforms.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to begin this next chapter of my career at Keeneland – a place I deeply believe in,” Gaudet said. “This role presents an opportunity to think both creatively and strategically as we continue to share Keeneland’s story with intention and impact. I’m so grateful to my FanDuel TV family for the experiences and growth I’ve had there – they helped shape me as a broadcaster and storyteller, preparing me well for this next chapter. This was not an easy decision, but what ultimately guided me was the chance to be more present with my family while continuing to do work I’m passionate about.”

Gaudet has a long-standing relationship with Keeneland, having served in multiple capacities including Paddock Analyst, co-host of “Today at Keeneland” and a U.S. sales representative. She also became the first female to announce at a public Thoroughbred auction at the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale in 2020. Her deep familiarity with the organization, combined with her skills as a journalist, storyteller and communicator, uniquely position her to lead Keeneland’s communications.

“Gabby has been an important part of our team for several years, bringing energy, professionalism and a deep understanding of our sport to everything she does,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “She’s earned the respect of our staff, horsemen and fans alike, and we’re excited to see her take on this leadership role and help shape how we share Keeneland’s story with the world.”

“Gabby has been an integral part of the network for over six years, and she will be deeply missed by both her colleagues and the FanDuel TV audience,” said Becky Somerville, Senior Director of Production, FanDuel TV. “Her unmatched enthusiasm, work ethic and professionalism have made her an invaluable asset to our programming. While we are sad to see her go, we’re excited to continue working with her in her new role with our long-standing partners at Keeneland.”

Gaudet will continue her on-air role as co-host of “Today at Keeneland” alongside Scott Hazelton and will contribute to the enhancement of live coverage and content during Keeneland’s Spring and Fall race meets.

A 2013 graduate of Towson University with a degree in Mass Communication, Gaudet began her career with the Maryland Jockey Club before holding roles at Arlington Park, Gulfstream Park, NYRA and TVG (now FanDuel TV). In addition to her on-air roles, she worked as a writer for The Saratoga Special, further honing her skills in racing journalism and storytelling. She also serves on the board of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and the advisory board of the Safety Net Foundation, which provides financial assistance to individuals in need within the racing industry.

Gaudet resides in Louisville, Kentucky, with her husband, trainer Norm Casse, and their two sons. She hails from a prominent racing family – her parents, Linda and the late Eddie Gaudet, were respected trainers in the Mid-Atlantic region, and her sister, Lacey Gaudet, continues the family tradition as a trainer.

In her role at Keeneland, Gaudet will be supported by a seasoned communications team that includes Dara Allen, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications; Meredith Daugherty, Communications Manager; and Amy Owens, Communications Associate.

###

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026 for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

For more information email Keeneland Communications Manager Meredith Daugherty at mdaugherty@keeneland.com

Media Contact:

Communications Manager

Meredith Daugherty

mdaugherty@keeneland.com