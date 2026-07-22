Gallentine Tops First 2027 The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge Qualifier

Weatherford, Texas— Ryan Gallentine of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, rose to the top of the leaderboard during the first qualifier for the 2027 The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge, held in conjunction with the 2026 NRCHA MARS Equestrian™ Hackamore Classic.

Gallentine and One Ata Time earned a composite score of 448.5, including a 221.5 in the reined work and a standout 227 in the cow work, to secure the win and Gallentine’s first trip to The Run For A Million.

“It means everything to do it for the owners,” Gallentine said. “They’ve stuck with me the whole time. Steve and Julie [Mattson] have been with me for the better part of 10 years—through the ups and the downs—and they never wavered.”

Gallentine piloted One Ata Time (One Time Pepto x Hip Hip Sue Rey x Dual Rey) to the qualifier championship. The victory also helped Hip Hip Sue Rey surpass $500,000 in offspring earnings, officially establishing her as an NRCHA Half Million Dollar Dam.

Joining Gallentine in earning invitations to the 2027 The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge were Lee Deacon of Marietta, Oklahoma, Matt Koch of Seneca, Kansas, Boyd Rice of Weatherford, Texas, and Cayley Wilson of Rosston, Texas.

The remaining 10 invitations to the 2027 Cow Horse Challenge will be awarded through two additional qualifiers. Five spots will be available during the 2026 National Stock Horse Association Pre-Futurity in August, with the final five awarded at the 2027 NRCHA Kimes Ranch Derby next June.

For more information on The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge, visit https://therunforamillion.com/cow-horse-challenge/.