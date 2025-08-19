Gallop into the World of Horses with Fantasia: Relish the Beauty of Horses, Music, and Magic on Full Display

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, August 19, 2025 – For horse lovers, there’s nothing as exhilarating as watching horses and riders perform at the peak of their athletic abilities and talents. Whether they’re bounding effortlessly over fences, performing graceful piaffes, or sprinting into the perfect rhythmic gallop to support the whirling maneuvers of a trick rider, the skilled horse-and-rider pair in enthusiastic motion is a sight to behold. During Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse, attendees will enjoy a bounty of exciting performances just like these, all set to music and each one carefully designed to showcase the beauty and grace of the horse!

Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Fantasia will return to the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 6, 7, and 8. As the perfect complement to a full day spent at Equine Affaire, Fantasia is an evening experience unlike any other. This two-hour musical theatrical show appeals to horse lovers of all ages and showcases the art of horsemanship in all its various forms. Tickets are already on sale for the limited run of this magical event and they go fast, so buy yours today to secure your favorite seats in the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition!

On November 6-8, fans will enjoy the return of some of their most beloved performers and seize the chance to fall in love with exciting new favorites. International dressage master Vitor Silva, owner and educator at Sons of the Wind School of Equestrian Arts in New Hampshire, will lead a gifted coterie of riders through a quadrille, combining the elegant precision of dressage with the grace and power of Lusitano horses to produce a stunning equestrian ballet. Beloved by audiences all across the country, the Whispery Pines Percherons will shake the coliseum with their thundering hoofbeats – and shake up the show with a fabulous new set of costumes, chariots, and their signature Percheron panache. Prepare for a few earsplitting whistles from the reining fans as National Reining Horse Association Professional Horseman Bryan Penquite returns to spin, run, and slide his way through the Coliseum! Those jewels of Canada, the Canadian Cowgirls Precision Drill Team, will grace our arena with their gorgeous costumes, colorful flags, and whip-quick drill maneuvers, all perfectly orchestrated to match the excitement and fun of popular music. Presenting a romantic blend of liberty, bridleless reining, and bridleless Western dressage, Luke and Kaylee Gingerich and their beautiful mounts will enthrall everyone with the effortlessness and effervescence of their partnerships. Liberty Cunningham, a trick riding dynamo who’s been in show business longer than she’s been a teenager, will defy gravity with a whole new set of tricks aboard (and above, and below, and beside, and behind!) her amazing Paint Horses.

And speaking of tricks, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves for this Fantasia, including an exciting and unexpected collaboration between national champion dog agility trainer and handler Amber McCune of Amherst, New Hampshire, and two-time Equine Affaire competition champion Brittany Mayer of Cumberland, Rhode Island. That’s all we’re going to share about that one, but we think you’ll adore this incredible display of human, equine, and canine athleticism and ingenuity! Fans of Ermes Zamperla will be excited to learn his talented troupe will be in the spotlight this fall with a fabulous new act that will keep everyone on the edge of your seats.

Are you excited yet? Mark those calendars for November 6, 7, and 8! Tickets are available for purchase online at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/. While they last, tickets will also be available at the event by visiting the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Better Living Center; cash and credit cards are both accepted on site! Fans in search of handicap-accessible seating at Fantasia should call the Western Edge ticket support staff at 833-329-3277 to purchase tickets over the phone and reserve special seating. If you have any issues with the app, trouble purchasing tickets, or trouble accessing tickets, you can also call 833-329-3277 or you can email ticketsupport@westernedgeapp.com. Please note that Western Edge Tickets is the official ticketing partner of Equine Affaire.

Equine Affaire is proud to welcome Myhre Equine Clinic as the title sponsor of the Fantasia in Massachusetts. Based in Rochester, New Hampshire, Myhre Equine Clinic is endowed with experienced veterinary surgeons, diagnosticians, and a highly educated and caring staff. Their facility utilizes the latest technology, including ultrasonography, digital radiography, MRI, and nuclear scintigraphy. Myhre Equine Clinic’s mission is to provide high quality services and unsurpassed care for all horses and owners, 24/7. You can learn more about Myhre Equine Clinic by visiting their booth in Sponsors’ Row in the Massachusetts Equine Affaire trade show, or by visiting myhreequine.com any time.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. General admission includes access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Donkey Extravaganza, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. Buy your tickets online, or tickets and four-day passes will also be available for sale at the gates of the event. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking.

Book a room with any one of our 2025 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; LRP Matting; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Double D Trailers; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

