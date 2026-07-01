Game-Changing Partnership Opens New Doors for Texas Youth Competing at AQHA Events

New initiative provides a pathway for requesting excused school absences for eligible students competing at AQHA-approved events.

The American Quarter Horse Association and Texas 4-H are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership designed to support youth exhibitors pursuing educational and competitive opportunities through the American Quarter Horse industry.

Through this collaboration, Texas youth who are members of both AQHYA and Texas 4-H may now pursue excused school absences when attending eligible AQHA-approved horse shows, removing one of the most significant barriers facing youth competitors and their families.

“Programs like this have the potential to be truly game-changing for youth exhibitors and their families,” said Dave Dellin, AQHA chief executive officer. “By working together with Texas 4-H, we’re creating new opportunities for students to pursue their passion for horses while maintaining their commitment to academic success. We certainly see this as an example for other state 4-H organizations to follow.”

The initiative represents a major step forward for youth involvement in the horse industry by recognizing the educational value of participation in competitive equine events. For many families, balancing school attendance requirements with show schedules has long been a challenge, often requiring difficult decisions regarding travel, competition opportunities and academic commitments.

Under the program, eligible youth may request excused absences for dates on which they are required to be present at an AQHA-approved show for move-in activities or youth-specific competitions. Exhibitors must maintain membership in both AQHYA and Texas 4-H, meet University Interscholastic League academic eligibility requirements and submit the required documentation 30 days prior to the requested absence dates. Currently, the program is available to Texas youth participating in AQHA-approved shows. As the state with one of the largest populations of AQHYA members, Texas serves as an ideal starting point for the initiative, which AQHA hopes to expand through similar partnerships in the future.

AQHA and Texas 4-H developed a practical process that supports students, families, schools and event organizers while encouraging continued participation in youth equine activities.

For additional information about eligibility requirements and the excused absence request process, visit aqha.com/excused-absences or contact the AQHA Show Department at show@aqha.org.

Program Highlights

Available to Texas youth who are members of both AQHYA and Texas 4-H.

Applies to eligible AQHA-approved horse shows.

Excused absence requests must be submitted at least 30 days before the requested dates.

Requests are valid for one event only and must be resubmitted annually for each show.

Participants must remain academically eligible under UIL guidelines.

View excused absence request form here.

About AQHA

The American Quarter Horse Association, headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, is the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization. AQHA’s mission is to record and preserve the pedigree and integrity of the American Quarter Horse, while protecting its welfare, promoting its versatility and encouraging lifelong enjoyment of the breed. AQHA is the global advocate for the American Quarter Horse, celebrating its legacy, uniting a passionate community and leading the equine industry.

About Texas 4-H

Texas 4-H is a vibrant youth development program open to kids and teens ages 8 to 18, covering grades 3 through 12. As the largest youth organization in the state, Texas 4-H reaches more than 500,000 young people each year through hands-on learning experiences, leadership development and community involvement. Whether you live in a bustling city, a quiet rural town or somewhere in between, Texas 4-H offers opportunities that match your interests and help you grow into a confident, capable and compassionate leader.

You may think 4-H is only for your friends with animals, but it’s so much more! You can do activities like shooting sports, food science, healthy living, robotics, fashion and photography. Texas 4-H helps you discover new interests, build lifelong skills and connect with others who share your passions. No matter what you’re into, there’s a place for you in 4-H.

Look for 4-H clubs at your school, an after-school program, a community center or just by contacting your county extension agent. Texas 4-H, established in 1908, is part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “AQHA In the Know” for the latest Association updates.

Media Contact:

Kristen McPherson

kmcpherson@aqha.org