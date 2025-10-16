GGT Footing and Silo Ridge Masters and the Highlands Cup Elite Showjumping -a winning combination!

On the weekend of October 9-12 Cynthia Brewster Keating, National Director of Sales and Sponsorship for GGT Footing, was treated to a VIP experience she had not experienced before!

Located in the hills of Amenia, New York and surrounded by the incredible beauty of lush rolling green pastures and magnificent views of mountains.

The two-week boutique horse shows are the brainchild of Judy Garafalo Torres and her real estate developer husband, Pedro Torres. A unique one-ring jumper show, held in their own backyard, Judy’s show barn (Higher Ground Farm) nestled in the Silo Ridge development of farms and gorgeous homesites, creating a fantastic backdrop for this high-level competition.

They have raised the bar for competitions in the New York area.

Capping the entries at 300, the elite competitors, most of whom were some of the highest-level Olympians, were treated to a playground for the sport not found anywhere else.

The Highlands Cup welcomed teams from Major League Show Jumping, a five-star international circuit, excited the crowd with its team format and the $340,000 Highlands Cup CSI 5*

The GGT Footing amendments were added to the highest quality sand sourced by international FEI footing consultant Christian Bauer of IQ Footing from Spain.

Kyle Gould of Four G Arena surfaces, known for his work at Traverse City Horse Show and The Desert international Horse Park as well as many other venues. was also instrumental from the beginning to the end.

Kyle brought the GGT Footing groomers to meticulously groom and keep the arenas in top level competitive shape.

The horse show hired the best in the business with Morrissey Management group spearheading up the management of day-to-day show duties and Vip tent.

The Vip area had gifts for the sponsors and table holders, and the bathrooms even had amenities not seen at most shows, hairbrushes. Toothbrush, sunscreen, and much more!

The food was high quality, and you could basically graze all day.

The Grand Prix course designer was Gregory Bodo, who did the tracks for the Paris Olympics, giving all the competitors thoughtful, well designed and challenging courses.

For spectators, there was boutique shopping, lawn seating, food trucks, and kid’s entertainment, a complete section for babies and young kids too.

The GGT Footing 1.10m GGT Jr/Am Speedclass was won by Manuela Gomez riding Camilla Blue.

Photo provided by “The Highlands Cup.”

Cynthia’s niece and her family were part of the photo presentation, and it was great to have them enjoy the spotlight.

This is a destination showplace and I highly reco0mmend that you make it a date on your calendar.

A Wonderful time was had by all!

