GGT-Footing® Announces Launch of New Website

GGT Footing is thrilled to announce the launch of the newly redesigned website! The new site has an improved user experience, updated product information, and convenient online store.

The redesign was built with customers in mind, offering a simplified layout that makes browsing and learning about arena solutions easier than ever! Whether you’re an arena expert or just starting out, the new site will provide seamless access to GGT-Footing’s trusted line of footing and other arena products.

Some exciting new features will include:

Online Store: Easily purchase GGT-Footing products including arena conditioners and accessories directly from the site.

Updated Products: Refreshed content and technical details to help you choose the right solution for your arena.

Streamlined Layout: A modern, mobile-friendly design for quicker navigation and improved access on any device.

Additionally, the website will be a hub for various resources like product installation guides, manuals, and a library of helpful videos. Customers will also find an updated events calendar where they can find all shows our sales team will be attending.

We invite you to explore the new site at www.ggtfooting.com and experience the improved features firsthand. GGT-Footing is excited to continue supporting the equestrian community with world-class footing solutions—and now, with a world-class website to match.

GGT-Footing® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc., headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Originally founded in Germany, the company expanded to the U.S. 16 years ago to meet the increasing demand for high-performance arena footing. Today, GGT-Footing partners with experienced arena builders worldwide to deliver customized footing solutions for every discipline. Our product line includes premium textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, Stall-EZ mats, matting systems, advanced moisture control technology, and innovative water-free and ebb-and-flow systems—designed and installed by trusted professionals.

Media Contact:

Claire Bauer

claire.bauer@polysols.com