GGT Footing® Announces New Arena Conditioner Models *Pricing to include all accessories and new roller options. 

The GGT-Footing CARE BASIC & ONE CARE PRO Arena Conditioner Series now includes the level bar, track clearer and aggressive teeth accessories as standard features for all models and more options for cage rollers including the popular mesh and bar roller as well as the extra compacting farm flex (solid tire) roller.

GGT-Footing ATV Compatible Arena Groomers now come in 57” and 80” widths. The 57” Care Basic Arena Groomer is the most affordable and popular model with easy ball hitch hook up and air pistons on the wheel engagement handlebar for ease of engagement and disengagement of wheels when pulling in and out of the arena. The GGT Care Basic ATV COMPATIBLE ARENA GROOMER has a 57”Width, weighs approximately 442 lbs., has 18 front tines and rear cage roller with internal auger for pulling material from rail back to center, requires only a 20 hp tow vehicle with a drop on ball hitch (1 7/8 ball not included), is swivel standard (for getting into corners easily), and comes with a TRACK CLEARER(so doesn’t scrape your kick rail), AND LEVELING BAR(for additional smoothing of the surface before the rear cage roller) and a row of AGGRESSIVE TEETH for scarifying, as included standard features.

Our GGT Care Basic ATV COMPATIBLE ARENA GROOMER ATV 80 which weighs approx. 800 lbs., has 25 tines and all the same added features of the 57” model.

For the most popular tractor compatible types GGT-Footing features the ONE CARE PRO Arena Groomer. The GGT-Footing 71” ONE CARE PRO features: a 71” Width, weighs approximately 900 lbs., has a smoothing bar and 8 front and 9 rear tines, and a rear cage Mesh roller or Bar Roller with internal augerfor pulling material from rail back to center, requires a 25hp tow vehicle with cat one PTO attachment, and is swivel standard (for getting into corners easily). $6700 NOW INCLUDES: Level Bar, Track Clearer, and Row of Aggressive Teeth as standard accessories. The Farm Flex Tire option is available on all One Care Pro units. ATV type and tractor compatible units. One Care Pro models available also in 87” and 98” widths with all cage roller options.

All groomers can be seen here: GGT FOOTING GROOMERS

GGT-Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc. located in Spartanburg SC. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened 16 years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have experienced arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing. Now offering a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, stall EZ mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control, and underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

PHOTO Courtesy of Byway Farms LLC Construction and Claire Bauer

