For Immediate Release:

August 24. 2026

Media contact:

Cynthia Brewster Keating

National Director of Sales and Sponsorship

864-804-0011

cynthia.keating@polysols.com

GGT Footing Congratulates Paul Gaff for Winning the GGT Footing Class at Equus Events Summerfest at Aiken Horse Park

It was a beautiful, sunny Sunday, August 23, at The Aiken Horse Park, where a great crowd gathered to enjoy an exciting day of equestrian sport, along with the lively atmosphere, delicious food, and shopping.

GGT Footing’s Cynthia Keating was proud to be on site to present ribbons to the winner of the Open Class sponsored by GGT Footing.

Sunday morning’s Open 1.20m Class was won by Paul Gaff riding Be Della Caccia, owned by Courtney Crossley. Gaff, an experienced event trainer from England who has relocated to Aiken, SC Three Runs Community, has recently shifted his focus toward show jumping.

The Sunday win was one of several GGT Footing-sponsored classes throughout the week. Additional winners included:

$9,999 Jumper Classic – Week One: Brian Gjetley riding Chaccozin. Gjetley is the rider, owner, and trainer.

Brian Gjetley riding Chaccozin. Gjetley is the rider, owner, and trainer. GGT Footing 1.20m Open Classic – Week One: Fabian Herrera riding Quality Bravo Z, owned by Rylee Madyson.

GGT Footing is proud to support the equestrian community and the athletes, horses, trainers, and owners who make these competitions possible. Congratulations to all the winners and competitors!

GGT Footing is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc. located in Spartanburg SC. Originally based out of Germany, due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of arena textile additives, arena conditioners, StallEZ stall mats, and arena matting systems. We also offer moisture control, under water ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues. GGT Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

For more information on GGT Footing visit http://www.ggt-footing.com/.