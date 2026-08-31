For Immediate Release:

GGT-Footing ®

August 28, 2026

Spartanburg SC –

Media Contact:

Claire Bauer

claire.bauer@polysols.com

GGT Footing Highlights Arena Conditioners and Free Shipping on Qualifying Jumper Blend Orders

GGT Footing is helping equestrian facilities build and maintain more consistent riding surfaces with a range of arena footing solutions and arena conditioners designed to support daily performance, durability, and horse-and-rider safety.

Arena Conditioner Features

GGT Footing offers a line of arena conditioners that can be selected to complement an arena’s size, footing type, use, and maintenance needs. The GGT Care and GGT Care Pro models are designed to groom sand and fiber footing arenas by redistributing material, breaking up compaction, help prevent footing buildup along the rail.

The GGT Care is an easy-to-use arena conditioner built for private and professional arenas. It is designed to connect to an ATV, 4×4, or tractor, making it a practical choice for routine maintenance and daily arena grooming. The GGT Care is available in 57-inch and 80-inch working widths, allowing customers to select a model that fits their arena size and towing equipment.

The GGT Care Pro is GGT Footing’s more robust conditioner option, designed for facilities that need precise leveling and consistent grooming across a variety of equestrian surfaces, including synthetic blends and sandy soils. It is available in 71”, 87” and 98” working widths, giving arena owners flexible options for different arena dimensions.

All models are equipped standard with spring tines, row of deep loosening teeth, track clearer, guide wheel, and leveling bar.

Proper conditioning helps redistribute material, loosen compacted areas, level the riding surface, and maintain the footing’s intended performance characteristics. When paired with a regular dragging, watering, and inspection routine, the right conditioner can help arena owners protect their footing investment and provide a more consistent surface for horses and riders.

Free Shipping Offer for Qualifying Jumper Blend Orders

For customers planning an arena footing upgrade, GGT Footing is offering free shipping on Gray/White Jumper Blend footing orders of 6,000 pounds or more.

Customers who add an eligible GGT Footing arena conditioner to the same qualifying Gray/White Jumper Blend footing order will also receive free shipping on the arena conditioner. This offer gives arena owners an opportunity to invest in both quality footing and the equipment needed to maintain it from the start.

GGT Footing’s Jumper Blend is engineered for equestrian arenas that need a supportive, resilient surface suitable for jumping and multi-discipline riding applications. Ordering enough footing to meet an arena’s needs is only part of the equation; adding the right conditioning equipment helps keep that footing level, blended, and ready for regular use.

Arena owners, trainers, and facility managers interested in the free-shipping offer can contact GGT Footing to discuss order requirements, conditioner options, and the best maintenance setup for their arena.

GGT Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Located in Spartanburg Sc. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened accommodate the growing needs. We also have experienced arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty arena groomers, Stall EZ mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. Plus underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

For more information about GGT Footing products, arena conditioners, and qualifying Gray/White Jumper Blend orders, visit GGT Footing or contact the GGT Footing at 864-579-4484 ext. 1.