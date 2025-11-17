GGT Footing® Highlights October Wins and Seasonal Announcements

Amarillo, Texas — November 14, 2025 — The American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) is pleased to announce the appointment of David “Dave” Dellin as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dellin will start on January 5, 2026.

The selection of Dellin follows an extensive national search to identify a leader who can guide the world’s largest equine breed registry into its next era of service, innovation and global outreach.

“On behalf of the AQHA Executive Committee, I’m excited to announce our unanimous selection of Dave Dellin as AQHA’s next chief executive officer. We followed a professional and structured process that included hiring an executive recruiting firm with expertise in equine associations to guide us through this process. The recruiting firm gathered vital information about AQHA and its needs prior to sourcing candidates. The search committee and Executive Committee were provided with extensive background, experience and leadership skills on four very qualified candidates who met the criteria outlined in the job description. After multiple interviews, Dave was our choice to lead AQHA into a bright future,” said AQHA President Jeff Tebow.

Dellin brings a strong background in membership service, organizational leadership and a genuine appreciation for the equine community. He is a strategic and versatile leader with over 20 years of experience driving the equine industry’s growth through innovative leadership and strategic planning. Dave has 13 years of equine breed association experience as the CEO and as an executive leader at the American Paint Horse Association. The Executive Committee believes his perspective, experience and leadership style will serve AQHA and its members well in the years ahead.

“Serving this organization and working with each of you has been a great honor, and it is very important to me to ensure that AQHA is well-positioned for its next chapter,” shared current AQHA CEO Karl Stressman.

As CEO, Dellin will oversee the Association’s operations, strategic initiatives, member service programs and continued efforts to elevate the American Quarter Horse on a global stage.

“I’m truly honored to accept the role of CEO for the American Quarter Horse Association. AQHA has a rich history built on the value of hard work and a deep respect for the American Quarter Horse — values that have guided me throughout my career. I look forward to working with our members, staff and partners to continue being the global advocate for the American Quarter Horse, and to ensure a strong, vibrant future for the AQHA and the people who love this incredible breed,” Dellin said.

Stressman will work with Dellin through a transition period to ensure continuity for staff, members and partners.

Media Contact:

GGT Footing®

November 17, 2025

Spartanburg SC –

Media Contact:

Claire Bauer

claire.bauer@polysols.com