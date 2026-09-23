GGT FOOTING® is a proud Sponsor of #HORSETOBER, the annual celebration of the horse-human connection, and October campaign of Horses for Mental Health.

GGT FOOTING® Joining HORSETOBER™

This October, GGT Footing is proud to be a sponsor of HORSETOBER™, an international awareness movement bringing together organizations, brands, and horse lovers across the equine industry for a month-long celebration of the horse-human connection. Produced by Horses for Mental Health, the inaugural campaign will run October 1-31 and launch with #PassTheBraid, inviting anyone who loves horses to spend meaningful time with a horse, create a braid as a symbol of connection, then share their story and nominate others to keep the braid moving.

HORSETOBER will feature weekly challenges, prize giveaways, community story spotlights, and educational content, creating opportunities for people across the horse world to share the many ways horses positively impact our lives. At the heart of the campaign is the braid, a symbol of connection and the individual stories that, when woven together, strengthen the bonds between horses, people, and communities.

Together, we’re working to weave the largest celebration of the horse-human connection ever organized, making the reach and importance of that connection more visible to the world.

Throughout October, we at GGT FOOTING invite you to add your own story to the celebration and invite others in your equestrian community to join you.

At the heart of HORSETOBER™ is The Braid Challenge, built around a powerful symbol of connection: the braid.

1. Connect — Spend meaningful time with a horse. Ride, walk, groom, volunteer, observe, or simply be together.

2. Create — Make a braid as a symbol of your connection.

3. #PassTheBraid — Share your story on social media using #HORSETOBER + #PassTheBraid and nominate others to keep the braid moving.

Every braid tells a story. Every share weaves our stories together.

Just as individual strands remain distinct while becoming part of a braid, every story adds to a growing picture of the countless horses, people, relationships, and communities that make up the horse-human connection.

To learn more about Horses for Mental Health organization, register for chances to win weekly prizes, and join in: horsesformentalhealth.org/HORSETOBER.

Create a braid. Share your story. #PassTheBraid and keep it moving!

HORSETOBER #PassTheBraid #GGTFOOTING

GGT Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Located in Spartanburg Sc. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened accommodate the growing needs. We also have experienced arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty arena groomers, Stall EZ mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. Plus underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

For more information about GGT Footing products, arena conditioners, and arena base matting systems, visit GGT Footing or contact GGT Footing at 864-579-4484 ext. 1.