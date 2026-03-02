GGT Footing is proud to sponsor the upcoming Steffen Peters Clinic In Williston, S.C.

The Southern Dressage Alliance is proud to host six-time Dressage Olympian, Steffen Peters for our Premier Dressage Clinic!

Steffen Peters Dressage Clinic March 28 – March 29, 2026

Join us for an awesome Dressage Clinic with the legendary, six-time Dressage Olympian, Steffen Peters! This in-person event kicks off on March 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) at 283 Heritage Rd. Williston, S.C. Whether you’re a rider or just a fan, come learn some great tips and enjoy two days full of dressage fun. First ride is at 10am each day. Don’t miss out on this chance to improve your skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts!

ABOUT STEFFEN PETERS

The two trained at Jo Hinnemann’s barn in Voerde, Germany, where Steffen met American trainer Laurie Falvo who invited him to work at her barn in San Diego in the summer of 1984. Captivated by the lifestyle and weather, Steffen made a life changing choice and moved to San Diego with Udon. Living in a $200 a month garage, riding a motorbike for transportation, he worked for others for five years, including Guenter Seidel, before going out on his own in 1991. In 1992 he became a U.S. citizen.

While riding in a clinic with the late Dr. Reiner Klimke, Steffen was spotted by Lila Kommerstad who would become his first sponsor, purchasing Udon from the Peters family. With the horse he had brought up from a three-year-old, Steffen saw his dream come true as they were honored to represent the U.S. in the Atlanta Olympics where they won team bronze.

Other great horses came into his life, including Akeena and Grandeur whom he rode in the 2002 World Cup and competed in the CHIO in Aachen. These two campaigners spent several years retired at Steffen’s barn.

Highlights:

1996 — Steffen wins team bronze on the U.S. Olympic team with his horse Udon purchased by his father as a three-year-old.

2004 — Steffen was an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team with his horse Floriano who was in 2005 purchased by Laurelyn and Stephen Browning. In 2005 Floriano was U.S. Grand Prix Champion, victorious in the group 1 CDIO Grand Prix at Aachen, and in 2006 highest finishing American horse on the U.S. bronze medal team at the Aachen World Equestrian Games.

2006 — Akiko Yamazaki’s Ravel performed his first ever Grand Prix test with Steffen aboard.

2008 – Steffen and Ravel became the highest placing American pair at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, coming in just out of the medals at fourth place.

2009 — Peters won the FEI Rolex World Cup finals, then swept the Grand Prix, the Special and the Freestyle at Aachen – a feat no American had ever done. That same year United States Dressage Federation named Ravel horse of the year.

2010 — Steffen and Ravel represented the United States in Kentucky at the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in Kentucky, where they earned two bronze medals.

2011 — Steffen brought home team and individual gold medals from the Pan American Games with Jen and Bruce Hlavacek’s Weltino’s Magic.

2012 — The London Olympics saw Steffen and Ravel come in 17th in the individual dressage and as part of the U.S. team which came 6th.

2013 — He looks forward to a great future with Akiko Yamazaki’s Legolas 92. The pair finished third in the Exquis CDI5* Grand Prix Freestyle at the World Dressage Masters in Florida with an 80.175%. They went on to win the Grand Prix Freestyle in Del Mar, CA at the Dressage Affaire.

2015 — Steffen Peters wins individual and team gold medals at the Pan Am Games

2016 — Steffen Peters wins Team Bronze at the Rio Olympic Games

2018 —Steffen Peters wins team silver at the Tryon World Equestrian Games

2019 — Steffen wins the Del Mar National Horse Show Grand Prix with a 80.99% on his new mount Suppenkasper

2019 — Steffen wins the FEI Grand Prix – Open – GAIG Q with a 78.26% at the Spooktacular Halloween Dressage Show

2020 — Steffen wins the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDIW with a 83.495% at the Global Dressage Festival 5 in Wellington on Suppenkasper

2020 — Steffen wins the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDIO3* with a 81.53 % at the Global Dressage Festival 10 in Wellington on Suppenkasper

2021 — Steffen wins historic Team Silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

