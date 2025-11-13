GGT Footing® Partners with Athletux Equine for 2026

GGT Footing® is proud to continue our affiliation with Athletux Equine: Equestrian Marketing Services and an innovative marketing firm specializing in equestrian sports in 2026. This ongoing collaboration marks another year of exciting growth, networking and outreach, and customer appreciation across the equestrian industry.

Athletux, is fortunate to work with many of the industry’s leading companies and brands. As a result of these partnerships, they are proud to offer exclusive deals to their Team Athletux clients through the Athletux Perks Program. Be sure to click on the logos to visit each company’s website and learn more about them at https://athletux.com/team-perks/.

If you are a brand, a rider, or an event organizer, you might be interested in learning more about the benefits of this program. Whether you have worked with Athletux in the past or not, please contact info@athletux.com for more details on how to be involved!

In 2026, GGT Footing offers Athletux riders, and event organizers special incentives on premium footing and free shipping on off color Competition and Jumper footing (minimum requirements apply), making it easier than ever for customers to afford our footing blends and updated arena conditioners. This collaboration with Athletux highlights GGT Footing’s commitment to expanded product offerings for both private facilities and world-class arenas, and for meeting the needs of reliability, stability, and aesthetics for discerning riders.

GGT Footing® extends heartfelt thanks to Athletux, its loyal customers, our GGT FOOTING arena builders, and show partners across the globe. From small private facilities to world-class equestrian venues, every partnership has played a vital role in advancing the company’s mission to enhance safety, elevate performance, and extend the longevity of equestrian sports.

To learn more about Athletux, visit their website at www.athletux.com and stay up to date on social media @athletux.

GGT Footing® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc., is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Originally founded in Germany, the company expanded to the U.S. over 20 years ago to meet growing demand for high-performance arena footing. We offer a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, Stall EZ, arena matting systems, and moisture control.

We also have experienced arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena surfaces.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

Visit ggtfooting.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Barb DiPalma

barb.dipalma@polysols.com