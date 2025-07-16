GGT FOOTING SPONSORS FLIGHT LINE DRESSAGE SHOWS AND YEAR END CHAMPIONSHIPS

Spartanburg, SC. – July 16, 2025 – GGT FOOTING® is excited to be sponsoring Flight Line Dressage Shows for the first time this year.

Owner and Show Manager, Andrea Davenport started Flight Line Dressage Shows, LLC to create a more inclusive, welcoming, and fun show experience for the dressage community. They specialize in USDF and USEF recognized dressage shows as well as WDAA and USEF recognized Western Dressage Shows. GGT Footing supports Flight Line Dressage Shows mission to promote dressage at all levels.

GGT Footing is proudly offering a sponsorship price on footing to any Flight Line Dressage Show competition member and affiliated FLD venue facility owner looking to build or upgrade arena surfaces! Many venues are already large show facilities with GGT Footing, but several smaller boutique farms are hosting shows as well! For more information on Flight Line Dressage Shows click here: https://www.flightlinedressageshows.com/.

FLIGHT LINE DRESSAGE SHOWS SOCIAL MEDIA BUTTERFLY AWARDS: Are you a Social Media Star?! Do you love winning awards with your horse? Well, now you can win Flight Line Dressage Shows prizes outside of the show ring by using your social media skills to let us know how much you love FLD shows! If you are selected FLD will mail you your awards! Winners will win a Flight Line Dressage Shows Social Butterfly Ribbon & certificate for one free class at a Flight Line competition. More information on award rules can be found: https://www.flightlinedressageshows.com/social-butterfly-award.

Flight Line’s team of consultants provides world class show management in your backyard. Andrea Davenport and her team has experience in managing, secretary services, and officiating equestrian events across the United States and Canada. FLD uses this experience to consult on the appropriateness of facilities, the best option for event software, and guides best practices for executing professionally managed events. Flight Line also offers marketing expertise to enhance competitor participation and connect the digital space to your in-person event.

Flight Line Services Include: Management consultation, Best use of software, Staffing solutions, Venue evaluations, Marketing and Advertisement, Design of Awards and Prizes, and Equipment rentals. For more information on Flight Line Dressage Services contact Andrea Davenport at:

Andrea D. Davenport

FEI Level 1 Dressage Steward

FEI Level 1 Para Dressage Steward

USEF Dressage Technical Delegate (R)

Flight Line Dressage Shows – Manager/Secretary/Licensee

www.FlightLineShows.com

703-402-0507

For FLD Affiliated Sponsorship pricing please contact Barb Dipalma at 864-804-8664 or email her with your details at barb.dipalma@polysols.com.

GGT-Footing® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc., located in Spartanburg SC. Originally based out of Germany, a plant was opened ten years ago to accommodate the growing demand in the USA. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, Stall EZ mats, arena matting systems, moisture control. We also have underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers!

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues. GGT-Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

Visit us at http://www.ggt-footing.com/ .

Media Contact:

Barb DiPalma

Real Sales Manager

Barb.Dipama@polysols.com

864-804-8664