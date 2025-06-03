GGT Footing® Sponsors Shows at Swan Lake Stables and Tryon International Equestrian Center 

May was a busy month for Barb DiPalma, National Retail Sales Manager!

Barb DiPalma traveled to Littlestown, PA, and Swan Lake Stables for the Blue Rock Classic Horse Show May 14-18 to present winners with GGT-Footing Saddle Pads as part of their Title Annual Sponsorship. Awards were presented to:

Chad Keenum 1st Place $10,000 GGT-Footing Open Hunter Classic

Andrew Ross won the $25,000 Blue Rock Grand Prix 1.40m

Shiree Radie winner of the 2’6″ Non-Pro Derby

Henry Hollis winner of the $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby 3′

Brendan Weiss, winner of the $5,000 USHJA Junior/ Amateur National Derby

On May 28th to June 1st Barb was in her home turf at Tryon International Equestrian Center for the Magnolia Arabian Horse Association’s Magnolia in the Mountains Sport Horse Classic where GGT-Footing® sponsored the Circuit High Point Ribbon. Barb was honored to present Championship Saddle Pads from GGT-Footing® to:

Addison Collier and Incognito LC in the AHA Hunt Seat Medal (not to jump) JTR

Kia DuMond with PP Whitewashed in the Arabian Modified Working Hunter ATR Championship

Marissa Bartholomew with RRembrandt winners of the HA/AA Working Hunter ATR Championship

Barb also was happy to volunteer to scribe for Dressage Judge Nancy Pope on Saturday and Sunday morning for Intro, Training Level, and Dressage Equitation tests.

Next stop: Sassy Strides in September for the New England Jumper Association Fall Hunter Derby & Jumper Classic!

GGT-Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc. located in Spartanburg SC. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened 16 years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have experienced arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing. Now offering a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, stall EZ mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control, and underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT-Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

Visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/a77603b9/FKBul9zVl0CFZoM27DByCg?u=http://www.ggt-footing.com/

Summer is a wonderful time to start to think about footing upgrades for horse show series host venues. Call Barb at 864-804-8664 for information on sponsorship opportunities or email Barb.DiPalma@polysols.com.

Photo Credit: Barb DiPalma presenting.

